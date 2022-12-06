ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS EXPANDS UK DISTRIBUTION TEAM WITH NEW SENIOR HIRE

Dicembre 6, 2022

LONDON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Allspring Global Investments (Allspring), a leading independent asset manager with US$463 billion in assets under management*, today announced the appointment of Catherine McLaughlin as head of Institutional Sales for the UK and Ireland.

Catherine joins Allspring with over 20 years of experience working for global asset managers, leading business development and sales strategy across Europe. She will be responsible for expanding Allspring’s institutional distribution business and servicing a growing portfolio of clients.

Before joining Allspring, Catherine worked as a UK institutional sales director at Allianz Global Investors. Before that, she was at State Street Global Advisors, Aon Hewitt and Irish Life Investment Managers. Catherine also served as a lecturer to bachelor of commerce students at Strathmore University in Nairobi, Kenya. She is an advocate for inclusion and diversity and is a member of the Diversity Project’s Returners workstream.

Catherine commented, “I am incredibly excited to be joining Allspring Global Investments at such an important time in Allspring’s evolution as a company. I look forward to working alongside an experienced and diverse team of investment professionals and contributing to the future of the company’s institutional business”.

Andy Sowerby, head of the International Client Group at Allspring, shared, “A key focus is elevating our partnerships with institutions across the UK and Ireland, and the addition of Catherine to the company is an important step in that regard. Our objective is to help investors pursue both financial returns and positive outcomes, and we believe that Catherine’s expertise will be incredibly valuable as we continue to evolve our business”.

