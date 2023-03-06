app-menu Social mobile

Alphawave Semi Demonstrates High-Speed Connectivity Leadership at Optical Fiber Communication Conference

Marzo 6, 2023

Alphawave Semi experts to conduct technical demonstration and panel discussion

LONDON and TORONTO, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Alphawave Semi, (LSE: AWE), a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure, announced that it will be presenting at the Optical Fiber Communication (OFC) Conference and Exhibition and will take part in the largest ever interoperability demonstration organized by the Optical Internetworking Forum (OIF), accelerating the adoption of technologies enabling the network of today and the future. The event will take place from March 5-9 at the San Diego Conference Center in California.

The OFC event is the largest global conference and exhibition for optical communications and networking professionals. It brings together industry experts, researchers, and innovators to discuss the latest advancements in optical technology, fiber optic communications, and networking solutions. Attendees can expect to learn about the latest trends and innovations in high-speed data communication, network architectures, and applications.

Alphawave Semi will be demonstrating its ZeusCORE XLR SerDes test chip at the OIF booth. Additionally, Alphawave Semi executives will be presenting at the following sessions:

●  Presentation: “Space-Based Optical Communications and Networking” panel    Presenter: Loukas Paraschis, VP of Business Development     Day/Time: Tuesday, March 7, 3-4pm PST

●  Presentation: “Optimizing Coherent Ethernet Interconnects for the Telecom Edge”    Presenter: Tony Chan Carusone, CTO     Day/Time: Wednesday, March 8, 10:30-11:30am PST

●  Presentation: “Beyond the Hype of Network Analytics: Use Cases, Feasibility, and Barriers”    Presenter: Loukas Paraschis, VP of Business Development     Day/Time: Wednesday, March 8, 2-6:30pm PST

Learn more about this year’s OFC Conference here and learn more about Alphawave Semi’s participation here.

Alphawave Semi is a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure. Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave Semi’s technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. We are a vertically integrated semiconductor  company, and our IP, custom silicon, and connectivity products are deployed by global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage. Founded in 2017 by an expert technical team with a proven track record in licensing semiconductor IP, our mission is to accelerate the critical data infrastructure at the heart of our digital world. To find out more about Alphawave Semi, visit awavesemi.com.

Alphawave Semi and the Alphawave Semi logo are trademarks of Alphawave IP Group plc. All rights reserved.

Media Inquiriesalphawave@gravitatepr.comGravitate PR for Alphawave Semi

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015746/Alphawave_Semi_Alphawave_Semi_Demonstrates_High_Speed_Connectivi.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alphawave-semi-demonstrates-high-speed-connectivity-leadership-at-optical-fiber-communication-conference-301762608.html

