app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

ALPINION, Demonstrates “X-CUBE-90 on GPX” with the Latest Diagnostic Technology Equipped at Arab Health 2023

Gennaio 18, 2023

– SEOUL, South Korea and DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Alpinion Medical Systems Co., Ltd. will take part in Arab Health 2023, the largest medical device exhibition in the Middle East in January 2023, and unveil an X-CUBE line-up with the latest imaging platform and enhanced diagnostic solution functions.

“X-CUBE 90/70 on GPX,” a culmination of Alpinion’s innovative technologies, is designed based on the X+ Architecture platform consisting of X+ FIT beamforming and X+ Crystal Signature transducers, and is incorporated with X+ Focus, an imaging process that reduces noise and artifacts. Accordingly, this device provides delicate tissue differentiation performance with excellent resolution, contrast, and uniformity.

In addition, this device has enhanced function, increasing the accuracy of diagnosis for internal medicine and ob-gyn staff. The ATI (Attenuation Imaging) function for fatty liver analysis and the 2D SWE (Shearwave Elastography) function that measures tissue stiffness along with the Color Map can quantitatively diagnose liver, breast, and thyroid diseases. In effect, these functions were presented at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) held last month and received favorable reviews.

Notably, including the improved 3D image expression, the “Brilliant Flow” function that shows blood flow in three dimensions and the X+ MicroView function that expresses microvascular blood flow help ob-gyn staff to understand the structure of blood vessels and tissues and distinguish their boundaries.

Alpinion plans to present the entire line-up of the X-CUBE series with the X+ Architecture platform, from “X-CUBE 90/70 on GPX,” a high-end model, to X-CUBE i9, a laptop-type model.

X-CUBE 60 is a mid-range product in the X-CUBE line-up based on the X+ Architecture platform, which has proven its performance and quality in the market, thus providing improved image performance and convenient usability.

In addition, X-CUBE 60 is characterized by a high-performance imaging platform, easy-to-operate control panels, digital keyboards, various automatic measurement functions, X+ Assistant that supports customized workflows, an online remote support system, and a lightweight and compact design weighing 70kg. In effect, this product was designed to maximize the work efficiency of clinics.

X-CUBE i9, a laptop-type ultrasound diagnostic device to be released in the first half of 2023, is another innovative product of Alpinion. Notably, with its portability and powerful imaging performance, this product is expected to be widely used not only in POC (point of care) and emergency medicine departments but also in the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal diseases.

About ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS Co., Ltd.

A company representing South Korea in the field of parts and materials manufacturing, ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS, a subsidiary of the ILJIN Group (015860.KS), specializes in the development and manufacture of medical ultrasound systems. Entered the ultrasound business in 2007, ALPINION has risen to become a major value innovator within the industry.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1983083/Alpinion_Medical_Systems_takes_part_Arab_Health_2023.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1942584/Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alpinion-demonstrates-x-cube-90-on-gpx-with-the-latest-diagnostic-technology-equipped-at-arab-health-2023-301723191.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Roberta Campesi: “Fondamentale il ruolo dell’avvocato per la tutela del business aziendale”

(Olbia, 18/01/2023) – Dal passaggio generazionale agli investimenti, dai cambiamenti del mercato …

LIONARD Luxury Real Estate S.p.A. selezionata per il corso “Immersive Field Course” della Harvard Business School

(Adnkronos) – Italia, 18 gennaio 2023. Di recente Lionard Luxury Real Estate ha avuto l’opportuni…

Business e network marketing, scopri MarketerZeta: ambiziosa e strategica community di imprenditori

(Adnkronos) – Pietrasanta (Lu),18 gennaio 2023.Timido, intraprendente e sognatore. Questi tre agg…

Christian Cerbone Fotografo, Napoli: “La fotografia professionale tra moda e pubblicità, cerimonie ed eventi”

(Napoli, 18/01/2023) – Figlio d’arte, raggiunge oggi il massimo livello espressivo raccontando co…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl