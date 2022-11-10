ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS UNVEILING UPGRADED TOP-TIER ‘X-CUBE 90 on GPX’ AND VALUE CONSOLE ‘X-CUBE 60’ AT RSNA 2022

Novembre 10, 2022

– SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — ALPINION Medical Systems, a state-of-the-art medical equipment manufacturer, will present a new range of high-performance diagnostic equipment at the Radiological Society of North America’s (RSNA) radiology conference.

Medical practitioners, clinical specialists, and Radiology researchers at the RSNA scientific gathering can look forward to demonstrations of ALPINION’s newly upgraded X-CUBE Series: 90 and 70 on GPX and the newly launched value console unit: X-CUBE 60. The X-CUBE series aims to offer the highest level of ultrasound performance with precise clinical imaging and operational efficiency. The X-CUBE Series 90 and 70 on GPX have undergone a comprehensive system upgrade that integrates advanced diagnostic technologies with reduced noise and artifacts to provide excellent contrast resolution delicately. All three models are outfitted with advanced imaging acquisition technology that is capable of processing signals 4 times more, and 14 times faster than the existing platform, which allows healthcare providers to make each critical decision with maximum viewing and data interpretations and provide a precise diagnosis with confidence.

The X-CUBE 90 on GPX, which will be newly introduced at this conference, will show ALPINION’s amassed imagery processing technology, Attenuation Imaging (ATI) to objectively detect and quantify liver steatosis, Shearwave Elastography (SWE) to help diagnose liver cirrhosis and Brilliant Flow to show the blood flow in three dimensions on the device.

The new product, X-CUBE 60, provides improved imaging performance and convenient usability by inheriting the X+ Architecture, whose excellent performance and quality have been proven in the market. Features of the X-CUBE 60 include a high-performance imaging platform, an easy-to-use control panel and a digital keyboard, various automatic measurement functions, X+ Assistant supporting customized workflows, an online support system, a light weight of 70kg, and a compact design.

The 2022 RSNA annual meeting marks a new phase in the history of the company, as ALPINION expands globally through new partnerships, new market opportunities, and representation in newly unfolding channels.

About ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS Co., Ltd.

As a subsidiary of the ILJIN Group (015860.KS), a company representing South Korea in the field of parts and materials manufacturing, ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS specializes in the development and manufacture of medical ultrasound systems. By independently developing and manufacturing high-quality transducers as well as diagnostic and therapeutic ultrasound systems, it is contributing to the quality improvement of medical services.

