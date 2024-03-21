ALUMINIUM CHINA 2024 to Unveil in Shanghai this July: Registration Now Open for Global Visitors

21 Marzo 2024

SHANGHAI, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — ALUMINIUM CHINA, Asia’s premier tradeshow and B2B platform for the aluminium industry and its main application fields, organized by RX Greater China, is set to return to Shanghai New International Expo Centre, China from July 3rd to 5th. This highly anticipated event aims to create a unique space where global industry professionals and suppliers come together, explore business opportunities, and foster innovation through exhibition, networking events, and concurrent forums.

With an unprecedented scale, the annual trade fair ALUMINIUM CHINA, is now open for registration. It brings together top-tier resources across the aluminium value chain, facilitating collaboration between upstream and downstream businesses and promoting sustainable development of the industry.

“In 2023, driven by the rapid advancements in new energy vehicles and photovoltaics, China’s aluminium market has experienced substantial growth. This expansion signals immense potential for further development in the years ahead. Additionally, aluminium, known for its lightweight properties and recyclability, continues to gain favor across global markets and industries, especially in the context of sustainable and environmentally friendly practices. Against this backdrop, ALUMINIUM CHINA 2024 is strategically scheduled to be co-located with Copper China and Asia’s Lightweight Automotive Trade Fair. This resourceful integration aims to maximize opportunities for global buyers and suppliers within the non-ferrous metals industry and related application sectors. By providing a comprehensive business platform, the event fosters business cooperation, technology sharing and networking, contributing to the overall growth and innovation in the industry,” stated Chris Zang, Senior Project Director at RX Greater China.

Anticipated to welcome over 28,000 visitors, the 19th edition of ALUMINIUM CHINA centers around the innovation and applications of aluminium products, processing equipment, and other non-ferrous metals, including copper and magnesium. The expansive show floor spans an impressive 50,000 square meters. The event’s international reputation has grown significantly, with this year’s edition poised to attract more than 1,800 overseas attendees from over 80 countries and regions.

In 2024, streamlined Chinese visa application processes and visa-free policies for multiple countries—including Switzerland, Ireland, Hungary, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand—have made international business exchanges even more convenient. Capitalizing on these favorable policies, ALUMINIUM CHINA introduces the International Visitor Benefits Program, a new initiative aimed at global buyers. This program will facilitate your attendance at the exhibition, allowing you to explore premium, high-quality aluminium products, and processing equipment showcased by both Chinese and international manufacturers.

In addition, global visitors will also benefit from a range of on-site events curated by ALUMINIUM CHINA, including the ALU Insight International Aluminium Industry Development Forum, business matching sessions, and factory tours. These concurrent activities will provide insightful updates on the market, boost business prospects, and offer a glimpse into advanced technology and solutions for aluminium processing.

As a special highlight for this year’s event, RX Greater China has partnered with the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Fabrication Association (CNFA) to introduce the 2024 Shanghai International Industrial Materials Exhibition • Copper (Copper China). This dynamic tradeshow will spotlight copper materials, semi-products, processing equipment, auxiliary materials, and engineering services related to the copper industry.

Global professionals from various application sectors—including wire and cable, automotive OEMs, photovoltaic energy storage, air conditioning and refrigeration, electronic communication etc.—are cordially invited to this trade fair.

