Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

ALUMINIUM CHINA 2025: Join Us in Celebrating 20 Years of Innovation and Global Collaboration

24 Marzo 2025

SHANGHAI, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ALUMINIUM CHINA 2025 is set to mark a monumental milestone — its 20th anniversary — welcoming global industry professionals to an enhanced, reimagined edition of Asia’s premier trade fair for the aluminium and non-ferrous metals industries. Taking place from July 9 to 11, 2025, at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre, this celebratory edition promises an immersive experience, spotlighting aluminium, copper, and magnesium industries, and unlocking new frontiers for international collaboration and sustainable innovation.

A Landmark Edition: Aluminium, Copper & Magnesium Share the Spotlight

This year’s exhibition will host over 600 exhibitors and is expected to attract more than 30,000 global visitors. As a highlight, copper and magnesium will take the stage alongside aluminium, showcasing a synergistic ecosystem of non-ferrous materials.

Together, these materials will present cutting-edge solutions and breakthrough applications across a wide array of industries, including automotive, packaging, consumer electronics, white goods, photovoltaics, cables, and more.

Industry Giants and Global Innovators Under One Roof

From established titans to rising disruptors, the exhibitor lineup reflects the depth and diversity of the global non-ferrous metals landscape. Longstanding supporters like Chalco, Hongqiao, Nanshan, Innovation Metal, and Zhongfu return with expanded showcases, joined by leading international brands such as SMS group, Danieli, Primetals, Pyrotek, RHI, Novelis, Otto Junker, INDUCTOTHERM, and many more.

New exhibitors including Xinren Aluminium, Dongyangguang, Rongke Industry, and Huahong Technology will bring fresh energy and innovation to the show floor, solidifying ALUMINIUM CHINA as a premier platform for global sourcing and strategic networking.

Insightful Forums to Shape the Industry’s Future

More than ten themed forums will offer deep dives into pivotal industry topics, fostering thought leadership and professional exchange. Confirmed highlights include:

In addition, the event will host focused sessions on copper and magnesium applications, such as:

These forums will spotlight transformative trends, sustainability strategies, and market-ready technologies, offering practical takeaways and long-term vision for industry players.

Five Themed Zones: Experience the Future First-Hand

ALUMINIUM CHINA 2025 enhances visitor engagement through five curated display areas:

20th Anniversary Specials: Interactive, Immersive, Inspiring

To commemorate two decades of excellence, the exhibition will feature interactive zones celebrating the industry’s journey:

These attractions will offer attendees a unique blend of nostalgia, inspiration, and creativity — making this anniversary edition truly unforgettable.

Global Engagement: Vietnam as Guest Country of Honor

Strengthening its international influence, ALUMINIUM CHINA 2025 will spotlight Vietnam as the Guest Country of Honor, hosting dedicated forums, business matchmaking, and promotional showcases. Additionally, the exhibition will launch Country Theme Days, invite delegations, and offer curated Factory Tours and a Shanghai Cruise Networking Party for overseas buyers — providing unmatched opportunities to foster cross-border collaboration and business development.

Pre-Register Today – Enjoy Free Entry and Exclusive Perks

Pre-registration is in full swing now! Sign up via the official website or WeChat before July 1, 2025, to enjoy free admission and a host of visitor benefits.

We look forward to welcoming you in Shanghai this July. Join us as we celebrate 20 years of ALUMINIUM CHINA and co-create the future of the non-ferrous metals industry together!

Please visit our official website at https://www.aluminiumchina.com/en-gb.html or Facebook page @Aluminium China.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2648088/image.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aluminium-china-2025-join-us-in-celebrating-20-years-of-innovation-and-global-collaboration-302409133.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

LILYSILK Unveils EasyCare Collection: Luxury Made Effortless with Machine-Washable Silk and Wool

24 Marzo 2025
NEW YORK, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LILYSILK, the world’s leading silk brand dedicated to in…

Western Union forms strategic partnership with HCLTech to transition to an AI led platform operating model

24 Marzo 2025
HCLTech and Western Union to set up a new India-based technology center to foster innovation NOI…

Una casa bella e sicura: il sogno italiano che diventa realtà con Starposa

24 Marzo 2025
Una casa bella esteticamente non è più solo un sogno, è una necessità concreta, un bisogno sempre…

/C O R R E C T I O N — Globe Teleservices/

24 Marzo 2025
In the news release, Globe Teleservices Partners with CelcomDigi for Exclusive International SMS …

Iscriviti alla newsletter de
La Ragione

Il meglio della settimana, scelto dalla redazione: articoli, video e podcast per rimanere sempre informato.

    LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

    GUARDA i nostri video

    ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

    REGISTRATI / ACCEDI