Amazon Web Services Partners with Waton Securities International, Enabling Digital Transformation of Global Brokerage Firms with FinTech Solutions

Gennaio 20, 2023

LONDON, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In January 2023, Amazon Web Services (known as “AWS”) announced the strategic partnership with Waton Securities International (known as “Waton”) to launch a safe, simple, compliant and robust one-stop FinTech solution, Broker Cloud, for global brokerage firms and financial institutions.

Waton’s Broker Cloud covers brokerage functions and FinTech SaaS solutions. Waton provides licensed brokerage firms with sophisticated one-stop execution and clearing services for major stock markets and asset management solutions, on the other hand, Waton provides an integrated one-stop solution for those financial institutions without IT capabilities or middle/back office infrastructure to launch their trading platforms and run brokerage operations digitally. Empowered by FinTech and Cloud technological infrastructure, licensed financial institutions across continents can quickly set up their own digital trading and investing platforms and provide their own users with the world’s leading mobile APP and integrated and seamless service solutions through Waton’s Broker Cloud.

Kai Zhou, CEO of Waton Securities International, said that digital transformation and upgrading of traditional brokerage platforms is an inevitable trend. At the moment, Broker Cloud has provided services to several licensed brokerages and institutions in Hong Kong, New Zealand, Australia, etc. We firmly believe that Waton Securities International, with 33 years of history and service experience in the brokerage industry, partnering with AWS’ strong infrastructure and technology advantages, will empower more global brokerage firms and financial institutions to break through existing barriers and deliver best-in-kind customer services to global users efficiently and effectively, while creating more value-add through tailored digital solutions.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/amazon-web-services-partners-with-waton-securities-international-enabling-digital-transformation-of-global-brokerage-firms-with-fintech-solutions-301726826.html