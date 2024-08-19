app-menu Social mobile

American Power Systems, Inc. Honored as Battelle’s Small Business Supplier of the Year

19 Agosto 2024

DAVENPORT, Iowa, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Supply chain issues are well-known and have affected the American manufacturing sector. But when Battelle’s Armored Commercial Vehicles line needs specialty parts, American Power Systems (APS) comes through. 

Based on consistent delivery when faced with anything from innovative supply chain management to emergency timelines and critical procurement challenges, APS has been a trusted partner and is Battelle’s Small Business Supplier of the Year.

“The challenges have been tough, but APS has allowed us to deliver our product to our customers,” said Battelle Chief Financial Officer Chris Boynton. “We thank them for their contribution to our success. The response time and quality of products have been essential. Their power management systems help us bring our service members home safe.”

APS President & CEO Amy Lank and Senior Program Manager Phillip Potter traveled to Battelle’s Columbus, Ohio, headquarters recently to accept the award.

“APS is so honored by this recognition. Being a small business allows us to be flexible and nimble when customer needs like Battelle’s arise,” said Lank. “It is gratifying to know that we at American Power Systems are making a real difference, not just in Battelle’s ability to get the job done, but ultimately in keeping the military personnel they support safe in the field no matter where the mission takes them.” 

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.

About American Power Systems, Inc.

Headquartered in Davenport, Iowa, American Power Systems, Inc., specializes in the innovation and custom crafting of power conversion and distribution systems for armored, security, commercial, marine and purpose-built specialty vehicles. APS products include high output alternators, custom alternator brackets and dual alternator bracket kits, DC-DC boost converters, DC-DC step down converters, high idle switches, and more. To date, APS products have been used on more than 10,000 vehicles across multiple continents, including Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and Australia. For more information, visit www.americanpowerinc.com.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818643/American_Power_Systems_Inc_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/american-power-systems-inc-honored-as-battelles-small-business-supplier-of-the-year-302222855.html

