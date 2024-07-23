AMI Joins NXP Semiconductors Partner Program to Bolster Support for Embedded Arm Solutions

23 Luglio 2024

ATLANTA, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — AMI®, the global leader in Dynamic Firmware for worldwide computing, announces today that it has formally joined the NXP® Semiconductors Partner Program. Through its participation in this Program, AMI will continue to bolster its world-class support for our dynamic Aptio® UEFI Firmware for Embedded Arm® solutions, as well as our MegaRAC® Manageability Solutions and Tektagon™ Platform Root of Trust, featuring support for several innovative chipset platforms from NXP Semiconductors.

AMI’s focus remains on offering the most comprehensive UEFI solutions in the industry that empower Arm platform vendors to easily attain multi-OS support, such as Ubuntu® and Windows® IoT OS, and industry-standard certifications like Arm SystemReady, Windows Logo, Ubuntu Certified and the Firmware Test Suite (FWTS) from Canonical. By offloading firmware development, validation and support responsibilities to AMI, vendors can concentrate on developing end-user features that set their technologies apart.

“We warmly welcome AMI into our NXP Semiconductors Partner Program and look forward to new engagements in an expanding market,” said Jeff Steinheider, Vice President and General Manager, Industrial Edge Processing, NXP Semiconductors. “AMI’s comprehensive UEFI solutions complement NXP’s Arm-based MPU offerings, making it easier for customers to develop solutions across computing, smart home, and industrial markets.”

“AMI has always taken great pride in its support for the embedded solutions ecosystem, forming partnerships with leading companies across diverse verticals and applications. Our participation in the NXP Semiconductors Partner Program is a clear indication of our ongoing commitment to ensure that our dynamic Aptio UEFI Firmware meets the rigorous demands of the Arm embedded marketplace,” commented Srivatsan Ramachandran, Senior Vice President for Global Strategic Alliance and Ecosystem Development of AMI.

About AMIAMI is Firmware Reimagined for modern computing. As a global leader in Dynamic Firmware for security, orchestration, and manageability solutions, AMI enables the world’s compute platforms from on-premises to the cloud to the edge. AMI’s industry-leading foundational technology and unwavering customer support have generated lasting partnerships and spurred innovation for some of the most prominent brands in the high-tech industry.

