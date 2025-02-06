app-menu Social mobile

AMPA, E-Mobility, and Autotronics 2025: Creating a Comprehensive Smart Mobility Exhibition Platform

6 Febbraio 2025

TAIPEI, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) will present Taipei AMPA and E-Mobility Taiwan under the new “360° MOBILITY Mega Shows” brand at Nangang Exhibition Hall 1 from April 23-26, 2025. Running concurrently with these shows will be the Autotronics Taipei, collectively establishing Asia’s most comprehensive mobility industry exhibition platform.

In 2024, these flagship shows attracted over 50,000 professional visits and media representatives from 120 countries. The 2025 edition, themed “Drive Smart, Drive Sustainability,” will focus on three key areas: Diverse Innovation, Sustainable Future, and Mobility Ecosystem. The exhibition will feature 13 specialized zones covering parts & components, customizing & accessories, automotive lighting, mobility technology, autonomous and electric vehicles, and motorcycle components, showcasing the latest technologies and future trends.

With the global automotive industry’s shift toward electrification and smart technology, the newly established Mobility Technology and Mobility Energy Solutions areas will feature industry leaders, such as CUB ELECPARTS, DELTA ELECTRONICS, ETREEGO, HD RENEWABLE ENERGY, SHIHLIN ELECTRIC, TEXAS INSTRUMENTS, and ZEROVA TECHNOLOGIES. These companies will showcase cutting-edge mobility solutions and innovative technologies. In the automotive components sector, leading manufacturers AISIN ELITE, GORDON, KUO CHUAN PRECISION, NAN HOANG, and SONAR AUTO PARTS will demonstrate their technological expertise, while EAGLE EYES and JUST AUTO LIGHTING will lead the automotive lighting segment with innovative lighting solutions.

Industry forecasts project Taiwan’s automotive electronics production value to exceed NT$600 billion in 2025, with electronic components expected to make up over 50% of total vehicle costs. The automotive electronics zone will showcase leading manufacturers including E-LEAD ELECTRONIC, JET OPTOELECTRONICS, KAI SUH SUH, MiTAC, MSI, and TA YA ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE, highlighting Taiwan’s competitiveness in the global market.

To foster industry exchange and innovation, TAITRA will host key events, including the “360° MOBILITY Forum”, where industry experts share insights on global market trends and technological developments. Additionally, the fourth annual “ESG Achievement”, in partnership with international certification authorities, will recognize companies demonstrating excellence in sustainable development, encouraging broader industry adoption of sustainability practices.

The 360° MOBILITY Mega Shows demonstrate Taiwan’s innovative capabilities in the mobility sector while providing an excellent platform for industry professionals to collect, explore global trends, and foster business opportunities. International visitors can obtain badges by presenting the QR code from their pre-registration confirmation email along with two business cards. For more information and pre-registration: https://www.taipeiampa.com.tw/en/.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2611262/1__2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ampa-e-mobility-and-autotronics-2025-creating-a-comprehensive-smart-mobility-exhibition-platform-302368490.html

