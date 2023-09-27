app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Amphenol Industrial Operations to Expand in Q4 2023

Settembre 27, 2023

New solar product facility opening in Mesa, Arizona 

ENDICOTT, N.Y., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Amphenol Industrial Operations, a global leader in interconnect systems, will be expanding its operations with a new solar product factory opening in Q4 of 2023. The new 58,000 square foot facility will be located in Mesa, Arizona, further expanding Amphenol’s manufacturing presence in the city.

This new factory is anticipated to create up to 50 new specialized jobs, and will be focused on manufacturing solar junction boxes, connectors, and other advanced interconnect assemblies to support the solar energy industry.

Following the passage of the USA Inflation Reduction Act, the launch of this state-of-the-art facility is designed to help with the increased demand for solar energy, as well as contribute to reducing the nation’s carbon footprint. It will be equipped with advanced machinery and robotic technologies aimed at ensuring the highest quality and efficiency standards.

“We are thrilled to expand our operations and support the solar energy industry with new products designed to increase efficiency and reliability, while reducing supply chain risk in the US market,” said Mark Cunningham, General Manager of Amphenol Industrial Operations. “Our business is committed to producing sustainable products that will reduce carbon emissions and support a greener future.”

Mesa was selected due to its strategic location, favorable business climate, and skilled workforce, making it an ideal location for the new solar factory. Building this facility will create numerous jobs for the local community and reinforce Amphenol Industrial Operations as one of the leading suppliers to the green energy industry.

“We are pleased with Amphenol Industrial Operations’ decision to expand its operations here in Mesa,” said John Giles, Mayor of Mesa. “This new factory will bring significant economic benefits to our community and contribute to the growth of the renewable energy sector in Arizona.” Councilmember Jenn Duff added: “With this new venture in Mesa, we’re not just producing solar products. We’re shaping a cleaner, brighter world for generations to come. Mesa is committed to environmental stewardship and economic growth.”

“Amphenol Industrial Operations’ junction boxes are becoming an essential component of Heliene’s bill of materials for its U.S.-made solar PV modules,” said Martin Pochtaruk, President of Heliene, one of North America’s fastest-growing domestic module manufacturers and an Amphenol Industrial Operations customer due to its American focus.

For full news release and hi-res photo: https://www.amphenol-industrial.com/mesa-factory-news

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/amphenol-industrial-operations-to-expand-in-q4-2023-301940523.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

THE GLEN GRANT SINGLE MALT SCOTCH WHISKY INTRODUCES THE VISIONARY; THE OLDEST SINGLE MALT IN THE DISTILLERS ONE OF ONE AUCTION

This 68 Year Old Single Malt celebrates the journeys of distillery forefather James “The Major” G…

Shandong kicks off the 2023 World Cities Forum and Regional Leaders’ Summit

JINAN, China, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — According to Dazhong Daily report: On September 25th…

Rocket Sharing Company SpA: con più di 100 imprenditori iscritti al club, in visita privata al Museo Ferruccio Lamborghini con un accompagnatore speciale

(Adnkronos) – Milano, 27 settembre 2023 – Continuano con successo gli incontri di networking tra …

Secondo Visable le vendite digitali hanno un potenziale enorme

Visable gestisce le piattaforme B2B europages e wlw. Una conversazione sulle possibilità dei cana…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl