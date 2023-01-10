AMROP OPENS NEW OFFICES IN TURKIYE

Gennaio 10, 2023

– Global executive search firm Amrop appoints a new team in Istanbul, marking its re-entry to the Turkish market

BRUSSELS, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — With headquarters in Istanbul, the new Amrop Turkiye offers Executive Search and Leadership Advisory services across C-suite, Board and top management functions. They focus on a broad range of sectors including but not limited to the Industrial, Consumer, Retail, Life Sciences, Healthcare, Digital and Technology sectors.

The business has been operating in Turkiye since 1998. From their offices in Istanbul’s prime business district, the firm serves a client base that includes Turkish and multinational corporations, as well as medium-sized family-owned companies.

Under the leadership of İrem Göğüş, Managing Partner, the dynamic team of 13 also serves the Azerbaijan market. İrem Göğüş has a strong track record working with multinationals as well as local companies seeking leadership talent to help them expand regionally and internationally. She has specialised expertise working with major global brands in the consumer goods sector, built from her previous experience in EMEA marketing and brand management roles at Reckitt Benckiser.

Irem said: “Amrop’s vision and values are an exact match to what we, as a team, dreamed to build in Turkiye. Amrop’s strong brand reputation, its global management structure, and its agile, dynamic international team motivated us with regard to this collaboration. I firmly believe that our team’s experience of 25 years and our reputation as a trusted, quality-focused business partner will elevate Amrop’s brand value even further in Turkiye. With Amrop, we will begin to support to our clients in new areas, providing end-to-end succession, recruitment, and leadership advisory services at C-suite and Board levels. In today’s business ecosystem, where there is constant change and transformation in the global arena and where individuals and companies can succeed as far as they are able to adapt to the above, the Amrop Turkiye team is excited to help our clients prepare for that future.”

Annika Farin, Chair of the global Amrop Partnership, said, “The Turkish economy has a strong potential to grow, gaining competitive ground in various sectors and building a vibrant economic climate trusted by international investors. Currently the eighteenth largest economy in the world, it aims to improve its ranking year by year. We see many opportunities and it is therefore the right moment for Amrop to re-enter the market. Now that we are on the ground again, growing and globalizing businesses in Turkiye and Azerbaijan can tap into Amrop’s strong capabilities in senior talent acquisition and assessment. Having met Irem and her team, we saw their entrepreneurial drive and ambition, and commitment to our shared values – which made our decision very easy. We are delighted to welcome them to our global partnership.”

About Amrop

Amrop is a global leadership advisory firm, offering retained executive search, board and leadership advisory services. We advise the world’s most dynamic, agile organizations on identifying and positioning Leaders For What’s Next – adept at working across borders, in markets around the world. Established in 1977, Amrop operates in Asia, EMEA and the Americas.

The Amrop Partnership SCRue Abbé Cuypers 31040 Brussels, BelgiumT. +32 471 733 825E. contact@amrop.comBrigitte Arhold, COO

www.amrop.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1755576/Amrop_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/amrop-opens-new-offices-in-turkiye-301715485.html