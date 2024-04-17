app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

ANGEL Announces Xiao Zhan as Global Ambassador, Redefining Trends in Healthy Living with Purified Water

17 Aprile 2024

Official Announcement! Xiao Zhan Joins ANGEL as Global Brand Ambassador

With Xiao Zhan’s Endorsement, ANGEL Embarks on a New Era of Purified Water

SHENZHEN, China, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — World-renowned water purification expert, ANGEL, officially announced Xiao Zhan as its global brand ambassador on April 17th, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter. ANGEL’s collaboration with Xiao Zhan not only revitalizes the brand, but also signifies a pivotal step forward in ANGEL’s journey towards brand elevation.

Xiao Zhan has endeared himself to a large fanbase with his exceptional acting skills, unique charm, and humble demeanor as an acclaimed and versatile artist who is active in the performing arts and music industries. Constantly seeking new heights in his career, Xiao Zhan has polished his character portrayals and emerged as a highly acclaimed young actor in China.

ANGEL has invited Xiao Zhan to become its global brand ambassador, driven not only by both parties’ pursuit of a quality lifestyle but also by their shared dedication to professionalism and exploration. As an actor, Xiao Zhan has constantly challenged himself with diverse roles, expanding his acting career. As a singer, he shines brightly on stage, pouring his heart into every song he performs. The same can be said of ANGEL, which has remained steadfastly user-centric for 36 years by focusing on technology innovation, crafting quality domestic products, and leading the development of the industry.

ANGEL has earned users’ trust and acclaim with its outstanding product quality and innovative water purification technology, while Xiao Zhan has consistently challenged himself in his entertainment career, exploring various roles and styles, and displaying remarkable artistic innovation. Xiao Zhan’s unique personal style aligns perfectly with Angel’s brand image. The relentless pursuit and practice of professionalism by both parties will culminate in a perfect fusion of brand philosophy and personal charm.

With Xiao Zhan on board, ANGEL is on its way to bringing more exciting surprises to a wider audience in the future, conveying ANGEL’s brand philosophy together. ANGEL aims to offer global consumers a variety of high-end purified water experiences and create a safe, healthy and stylish lifestyle through purified drinking water.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2389465/ANGEL_Announces_Xiao_Zhan_Global_Ambassador_Redefining_Trends_Healthy_Living.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/angel-announces-xiao-zhan-as-global-ambassador-redefining-trends-in-healthy-living-with-purified-water-302119303.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

Huawei Introduces AI Technologies to Accelerate Network Transformation Towards All Intelligence in the Net5.5G Era

17 Aprile 2024
SHENZHEN, China, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — At Huawei Analyst Summit 2024, Steven Zhao, Vice …

PV01 emette il primo bond digitale per gli investitori blue chip in stablecoin

17 Aprile 2024
B2C2, Keyrock e BlockTower Capital acquistano un bond da 5 milioni di dollari con denominazione i…

F5.5G All-Optical Premium Computing Network, Connecting Ubiquitous Intelligence

17 Aprile 2024
SHENZHEN, China, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — During the 21st Huawei Analyst Summit, the “Build…

Dare “vita nuova” all’antico, farlo rinascere e conferirgli contemporaneità: è il progetto di Anna Porcu

17 Aprile 2024
(Adnkronos) – Attraverso la sua arte e i suoi gioielli con cammei antichi accostati in maniera ar…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI