app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Announcing the Launch of CasinCity Crypto Casino: Where Every Player is a VIP from the Start

25 Ottobre 2024

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — CasinCity Crypto Casino has arrived in Brazil, Argentina, Costa Rica, Colombia, and Mexico, bringing a crypto casino experience never seen before. Exploring the streets of a city that opens its doors to all, whether players are seasoned pros or curious newcomers. We understand our players and deliver exactly what they crave – anonymity and thrills that push boundaries and race hearts! The platform is designed for both the novice and experienced bettors looking for enjoyable pursuits across a wide selection of games. From the moment bettors sign up, they begin their journey as a VIP, with special perks to help on their sinful adventure.

 

CasinCity Welcome Bonus

Exploring hundreds of available games without players risking their deposits, thanks to the 200% Welcome Bonus up to R$10,000, gives customers the chance to discover every corner of this crypto casino metropolis. Plus, new users receive 50 free spins on slot machines.

CasinCity Crypto Casino VIP Program

CasinCity Crypto Casino plays by its own rules. From the moment a user opens their account, they’ll be playing with VIP status, including a weekly 10% cashback. They can start their weeks by recovering 10% of any potential losses, giving them another shot at luck in the game sections.

CasinCity Crypto Casino Games

When users sign up at CasinCity Crypto Casino, they’ll gain access to a wide variety of games from top developers. They can use their extra balance, free casino spins, and VIP cashback on their favorite games, while accumulating points to unlock even more rewards.

CasinCity Crypto Casino Game Sections

Trusted and Licenced

Despite its playful film noir concept, CasinCity Crypto Casino is reliable, operated by Rojo Entertainment B.V. and licensed by the Government of Curaçao under license #5536/JAZ.

CasinCity Crypto Casino Links

Visit the website and stay updated on Twitter and Telegram:

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2540171/Casincity.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2540173/Casincity_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/announcing-the-launch-of-casincity-crypto-casino-where-every-player-is-a-vip-from-the-start-302286669.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

World Employer Branding Festival will be held in China from December 1 to 2, join us for an unforgettable journey of inspiration and recognition

25 Ottobre 2024
SHANGHAI, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — World Employer Branding Festival, a top-tier event hosted…

Serie A, quote nerazzurre nel derby d’Italia Fiorentina-Roma in bilico

25 Ottobre 2024
(Adnkronos) – Inter avanti a 1,75 nel big match di San Siro contro la Juventus. Al Franchi Juric …

Mibro Watch GS Explorer Unveiled: A Smartwatch Engineered for Outdoor Enthusiasts

25 Ottobre 2024
SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In an exciting development for outdoor enthusiasts…

Mercato immobiliare: aumento del costo delle abitazioni e nuove sfide, a Lugano IoInvesto Awards, gli Oscar degli investimenti immobiliari

25 Ottobre 2024
(Adnkronos) – Il 26 ottobre a Lugano si premiano performance straordinarie, il talento e la dediz…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI