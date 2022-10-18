Another successful collaboration – A Plague Tale: Requiem – Cloud Version releases on Nintendo Switch™, Oct 18th

Ottobre 18, 2022

TOKYO, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Ubitus K.K. (hereinafter Ubitus), a world-leading cloud gaming solution provider, helped Asobo Studio and Focus Entertainment release A Plague Tale: Innocence – Cloud Version on Nintendo Switch™ in 2021. Once again, Ubitus supports the sequel – A Plague Tale: Requiem – Cloud Version – to go on Nintendo Switch platform. The Switch players in North America, Japan, Korea, and selected countries in Europe will be able to experience the exciting sequel, simultaneously with other platforms on October 18th.

Dive into the sequel of the award-winning A Plague Tale: Innocence The predecessor, A Plague Tale: Innocence, was critically-acclaimed for its compelling adventure of Amicia and her little brother Hugo confronted to dark powers in medieval France. Following the same success formula, A Plague Tale: Requiem promises the continuation of the siblings’ story with a new heart-rending journey with much improved graphics and even more gameplay options. Ubitus cloud game solution makes it possible to bring all these excitements, to the Nintendo Switch players the first day when the game is available in the market. No waiting for long time downloads, just press the button and play.

‘As a gamer, I am thrilled to witness the arrival of A Plague Tale sequel on Nintendo eShop. Equally, Ubitus is pleased to help Asobo Studio and Focus Entertainment to bring their masterpiece to the Nintendo Switch again. This is a vote of confidence from every collaboration, that cloud game is the future,’ commented by Wesley Kuo, CEO of Ubitus.

About Focus EntertainmentFocus offers fresh and unique experiences to players around the world. Our editorial policy stands out thanks to innovative concepts, inventive gameplay and original worlds that transcend the boundaries of video games.

More information on the website: www.focus-entmt.com

About Asobo StudioAsobo Studio is a French video game studio based in Bordeaux, France, employing 260 developers working on Microsoft Flight Simulator, and A Plague Tale: Requiem among other projects with cutting-edge technology.

More information on the website: https://www.asobostudio.com

About UbitusUbitus operates the world’s best cloud gamming platform with its patented GameCloud technology. Users can enjoy AAA gaming experience across various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, game consoles, smart TVs, and personal computers with either a mobile or a land based broadband network. Ubitus is able to stream interactive media content with immersive experience on multi-devices for platform operators and digital content developers, to accelerate metaverse popularization with broad applications.

Contact UsTEL: +81-3-6435-3295 (Tokyo) / +886-2-2717-6123 (Taipei)Media contact: pr@ubitus.netBusiness inquiry: contact@ubitus.net

