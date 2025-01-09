app-menu Social mobile

Anritsu and AUTOCRYPT Sign MOU at CES 2025 to Advance Automotive Security Testing through Simulated 5G Networks

9 Gennaio 2025

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AUTOCRYPT, an industry-leading vehicle cybersecurity provider, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Anritsu, a pioneer in communications test and measurement solutions. The agreement, formally announced at CES 2025, underscores a shared commitment to advance security testing methodologies for vehicles worldwide.

The collaboration will integrate AUTOCRYPT’s award-winning Cybersecurity Testing Platform (CSTP) with Anritsu’s Radio Communication Test Station MT8000A, which provides a simulated 5G network environment. The partnership aims to simplify and enhance cybersecurity testing, ensuring robust protection for evolving vehicle systems.  

“By combining our decades-long expertise in cybersecurity with Anritsu’s network simulation capabilities, we’re setting a new standard for security testing in the 5G era,” said Daniel ES Kim, GCTO of AUTOCRYPT. “Testing can often be a cumbersome process, deterring type approval. But with AutoCrypt CSTP, OEMs gain access to a customized, efficient testing platform. Our partnership with Anritsu will further streamline testing, empowering OEMs to meet stringent cybersecurity requirements and provide more drivers with a secure driving experience.” 

“With the increasing concern over vehicle safety, cybersecurity testing has never been more vital,” said Yukiharu Ogawa, IoT Test Solution Division General Manager of Anritsu. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with AUTOCRYPT in delivering the tools necessary to test systems through our cellular network simulator. With this MOU formalized at CES, we believe it will highlight both our companies’ dedication to fostering a safer future.”

The MOU comes at a critical time, as governments and regulatory organizations worldwide implement stricter cybersecurity standards for connected and autonomous vehicles (CAVs). With frameworks such as the UNECE’s WP.29 UN R155, 156, India’s AIS-189, and China’s GB/T standards, automotive manufacturers and suppliers face mounting pressure to demonstrate compliance.

AUTOCRYPT and Anritsu’s collaboration will also enable comprehensive security testing for a variety of applications beyond vehicle communications systems. The collaboration will address the diverse security demands of modern day connected mobility, offering the industry an efficient solution to meet regulatory requirements, as well as enhancing resilience across a broad spectrum of technologies.

About Autocrypt Co., Ltd.

AUTOCRYPT is the leading player in automotive cybersecurity and smart mobility technologies. It specializes in the development and integration of security software and solutions for in-vehicle systems, V2X communications, Plug&Charge, and fleet management, paving the way towards a secure and reliable C-ITS ecosystem in the age of software-defined vehicles. Its comprehensive suite of automotive cybersecurity testing services and platforms includes the award-winning AutoCrypt CSTP, which supports automotive OEMs and suppliers in meeting regulatory standards ilke ISO/SAE 21434, UNECE WP.29 UN R155, as well as other emerging global standards.

About Anritsu Corporation

Anritsu is a provider of innovative communications test and measurement solutions. Anritsu engages customers as true partners to help develop wireless, optical, microwave/RF, and digital solutions for R&D, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance applications, as well as multidimensional service assurance solutions for network monitoring and optimization. Anritsu also provides precision microwave/RF components, optical devices, and high-speed electrical devices for communication products and systems. The company develops advanced solutions for emerging and legacy wireline and wireless technologies used in commercial, private, aerospace, government, and other markets. 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2594481/EN_final_Anritsu_and_AUTOCRYPT_Sign_MOU_at_CES_2025_final_MOU_Picture.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/anritsu-and-autocrypt-sign-mou-at-ces-2025-to-advance-automotive-security-testing-through-simulated-5g-networks-302347108.html

