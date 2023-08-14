app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Antaisolar Announces Signing of 470MWp Solar Tracker in Uzbekistan with Enter Engineering

Agosto 14, 2023

– TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Antaisolar the leading supplier of the whole industry chain in PV mounting system, announced it has signed a 470MWp Solar Tracking System Supply contract with Enter Engineering, the top-ranked EPC contractor in Central Asia. Gabriel William Wong, Vice President of Antaisolar, Arabin Lama, General Manager of APAC, and representatives of Enter Engineering attended the contract signing ceremony. The project will be Antaisolar’s largest solar tracker project in Central Asia, and will be completed in December 2023.

After the completion of the project, it will be able to transmit about 600 million kilowatt-hours of clean electricity every year, and reduce the annual carbon dioxide emissions by 600,000 tons. It can effectively promote the development and construction of local renewable energy, assist in the transformation and upgrading of the local energy structure.

The project adopts Antaisolar’s slew-drive single-axis 1P Independent Tracking System, TAI-Simple, which can achieve an increase of 18.5-24% in power generation. TAI-Simple passes the rigorous test of the top wind tunnel laboratory CPP, and is designed in strict accordance with the wind tunnel test data. It can solve the problem of instability and ensure the safe operation of the power plant under extreme wind and snow conditions. And It also can perfectly fit with large-size bifacial modules and perform large tracking angles, further improving power generation efficiency and reducing operating costs. 

Uzbekistan has sufficient sunlight resources, suitable for the development of solar energy. In recent years, in response to global climate change and national economic development, Uzbekistan vigorously develops the new energy industry, and plans to increase the proportion of renewable energy power generation to 25% in 2026. As a photovoltaic emerging market country with great development potential, Uzbekistan attracting the attention of global PV investors and developers.

Antaisolar and Enter Engineering will continue to deepen cooperation in the photovoltaic market. With excellent product quality, rigorous project design and efficient team service, they will deeply discover the photovoltaic market in Central Asia, and contribute to the construction of a zero-carbon society.

About Antaisolar

Antaisolar, the global leading of Solar trackers and mounting system solutions provider.. Established in 2006, it has currently built up a manpower of more than 800 employees, know-how technology with an in-house R&D team of 120 specialists. As of the end of 2022, its cumulative solar racking shipments had reached 25.4GW.

www.antaisolar.com

Contactsales@antaisolar.com 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183907/Antaisolar.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/antaisolar-announces-signing-of-470mwp-solar-tracker-in-uzbekistan-with-enter-engineering-301899760.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

CIIE: i fornitori di lana d’alpaca mostrano maggiore fiducia nel mercato cinese

– SHANGHAI, 14 agosto 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Da settore un tempo di nicchia, i prodotti di alpaca …

Digital Cooperation Organization announces the launch of the Digital Prosperity Awards

– RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO)…

CGTN: Chengdu Universiade unites world with sports

– BEIJING, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 31st International University Sports Federation (FI…

FERC ISSUES POSITIVE FINAL EIS FOR CP2 LNG

– ARLINGTON, Va., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Venture Global LNG issued the following s…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl