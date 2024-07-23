Antaisolar Ranks 12th in Global Solar Tracker Shipments

23 Luglio 2024

XIAMEN, China, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — S&P Global has published the Solar Tracker Market Report 2024, revealing that Antaisolar secured the 12th position in global solar tracker shipments for 2023, ranks 8th in single-axis distributed PV tracker market, and holds TOP 10 positions in regional markets including Asia-Pacific, South America, Spain, and India. The achievement underscores Antaisolar’s global leading status and strong market presence, reflecting its robust brand and product excellence in the solar tracker sector.

According to the report, Antaisolar also performs exceptionally well in key markets: ranks 4th in India, 6th in Brazil, 2nd in Uzbekistan and 9th in Spain. The rankings not only highlight Antaisolar’s leadership in these key markets but also reflect the success of the company’s international strategy and its deep penetration in the global tracker market.

In an increasingly competitive solar tracker market, Antaisolar has achieved strong growth by focusing on innovation and service excellence. The company offers a one-stop, full-lifecycle solution for PV trackers projects. Product is the central element in the one-stop solution, with Antaisolar continually updating technology to address diverse application scenarios. Its portfolio includes the 1P single-axis tracker TAI-Simple, the 2P TAI-Universal, and the smart AT 3.0 tracking algorithm. The solutions streamline deployment, and engineered for minimal maintenance, saving on installation and O&M costs while eliminating downtime. Antaisolar TAI series tracking systems also excel in challenging terrains and weather conditions, ensuring reliable and optimized revenue. The series’ adaptability and reliability make it a preferred choice globally, particularly as the availability of flat, favourable land decreases.

Beyond tracking technology, Antaisolar’s one-stop tracking system solution is backed by comprehensive services ranging from project design, financing to delivery, installation, O&M, and low-carbon practices. The company’s eight global delivery and service centers strategically located in Spain, India, Saudi Arabia and other key regions, make Antaisolar deliver localized, professional, and timely support for global projects. Moreover, Antaisolar prioritizes local content requirements, exemplified by its recent establishment of a factory in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

As Antaisolar continues to innovate and expand its market presence, it remains dedicated to providing cutting-edge solar tracking solutions that meet the evolving needs of the industry. Collaborating closely with global partners, Antaisolar aims to drive clean energy initiatives and contribute to a greener future.

