ApeX Pro’s New Smart Liquidity Pools Bring the Best of DeFi to Bybit

Settembre 5, 2023

(DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – 5 September 2023) – DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Media OutReach – 5 September 2023 – Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, is again collaborating with permissionless and decentralized trading platform ApeX Pro to open the door to ApeX Pro’s new Smart Liquidity Pool (SLP) where users can easily earn an attractive real yield on USD-pegged stablecoin, USDC.

The SLP provides users with an opportunity to become professional market makers and earn profits with a high return-to-risk ratio. The pool market-making strategy automatically places buy and sell orders to capture profits from bid-ask spreads. Profits are shared among the pool subscribers, earning liquidity providers an attractive passive income.

Bybit users can access ApeX Pro directly from their Bybit account, foregoing the need to set up a decentralized wallet and navigate blockchains directly, and they can access the product with just $10 USDC. The total size of the SLP will increase from $500,000 to $2,000,000 million over the course of the first month allowing more users to gain from this passive income stream, while the pool cap will increase further in the upcoming months.

Another key advantage of the SLP is its ability to mitigate impermanent loss, a common concern in traditional liquidity provision. Unlike other liquidity strategies, where users only earn fees when trades are within a specific range, the SLP offers continuous yield opportunities, thanks to its vigilant monitoring of user positions and adjustment to market conditions.

“With the launch of the Smart Liquidity Pool, ApeX Pro continues to spearhead innovation in the DeFi space,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “We’re proud to provide Bybit users easy access to the next-level opportunities offered in the world of decentralized finance, directly from their Bybit account.”

Bybit is a top-five cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For media inquiries, please contact: press@bybit.com

For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Reed Li

Senior PR Specialist

reed.li@bybit.com

+85253191730

