app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Appian Appoints Randy Guard as Chief Marketing Officer

Ottobre 3, 2023

Former SAS CMO joins AI process automation leader’s executive team

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced the appointment of Randy Guard to the position of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Guard brings more than 35 years of experience in marketing, product strategy, and technology leadership to Appian’s executive team. He will oversee the company’s global marketing efforts, focusing on delivering Appian’s end-to-end process automation vision and the power of the Appian Platform to organizations worldwide.

Guard’s impressive track record includes 20 years at data and analytics leader SAS, building and leading product and marketing teams, and ultimately serving as Chief Marketing Officer for five years. While there, he spearheaded marketing of the SAS platform, solutions, and SAS AI offerings including the machine learning and deep learning embedded across the SAS portfolio. Most recently, he served as CMO and Chief Product Officer at digital payments start-up Spreedly.

“Randy’s background and his exceptional leadership qualities make him the ideal person to guide our global marketing efforts. His mix of business, technical and marketing experience will be an impactful addition to our team and company culture,” said Matt Calkins, Founder and CEO at Appian.

During his tenure at SAS, Guard demonstrated a keen understanding of the technology landscape, as well as a talent for creating compelling narratives that resonated with customers. His ability to articulate and execute his marketing vision was instrumental in SAS’s success. At Spreedly, Guard architected the software-as-a-service (SaaS) company’s rebrand as an enterprise provider, and contributed greatly to the company’s rapid growth through innovative marketing and product strategies.

“I’m thrilled to join Appian as the company is revolutionizing process automation with artificial intelligence,” said Guard. “Appian’s commitment to delivering exceptional value to enterprise customers is well-known in the industry and aligns well with my passion for technology and marketing. I look forward to working with this talented team to drive growth by helping organizations unlock the full potential of their data and business processes while leveraging AI in a secure, responsible way.”

The Appian Platform is the fastest way to design, automate, and optimize complex business processes. Appian is built with a low-code design experience and enterprise-grade security, reliability, and scalability for mission-critical applications. Appian’s unified Data Fabric, automation, and process mining capabilities make it easy to rapidly design new digital software solutions that automate tasks to drive efficiency and optimize business outcomes.

To learn more about delivering enterprise applications in record time, investigate the 8-week Appian Guarantee.

About Appian

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian AI Process Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world’s most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

Follow Appian: Twitter, LinkedIn.

Follow Appian UK: Twitter, LinkedIn.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2236888/Randy_Guard_Headshot.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488235/Appian_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/appian-appoints-randy-guard-as-chief-marketing-officer-301945124.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Kanbanize diventa Businessmap e lancia una soluzione di agilità aziendale end-to-end grazie ad acquisizione chiave

L’azienda svela la nuova identità del marchio e la sua offerta di prodotti per poter stabilire un…

SON Estrella Galicia Posidonia: The most anticipated secret festival of the year returns to one of the most paradisiacal islands in the world

A surprise musical line-up, haute cuisine, commitment to positive impact and the best beer will m…

Scuola. Pro Vita Famiglia: grave adozione Carriera Alias in scuola dell’infanzia, elementare e media a Roma

(Adnkronos) – Roma, 3 ottobre 2023. «La Carriera Alias, ormai lo ribadiamo da mesi, è una procedu…

Ritorna in Florida l’evento fieristico per il commercio mondiale “Ficte”

(Adnkronos) – M.Ro Business Cooperation & Innovation Center sarà protagonista del lancio del …

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl