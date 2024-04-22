Appian Celebrates 2024 Partner Award Winners for Moving Businesses Forward with Process Automation

22 Aprile 2024

MCLEAN, Va., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced the 2024 Partner Award winners at the global Appian World conference in Washington DC. This year’s winners have created innovative and impactful business solutions on the Appian Platform while exceeding customer expectations and maintaining excellence in service delivery.

“We are excited to celebrate our partners and the invaluable contributions they make to move businesses forward,” said Chris O’Connell, Vice President, Partners & Alliances at Appian. “The Appian Partner Awards recognize the profound impact our partners have on businesses worldwide, showcasing their dedication, expertise, and commitment to delivering exceptional value to our shared customers.”

Transformation Award for strategic business outcomes: KPMGKPMG has achieved significant success in a variety of large-scale transformational projects spanning State and Local government, Financial Services, and Life Sciences industries. Notably, KPMG:

Committed to supporting clients in complex, multi-year transformational journeys, KPMG leverages its industry expertise, institutional client knowledge, and robust Appian implementation capabilities to deliver innovative solutions to Appian customers.

Growth Award for Appian practice: GroundswellGroundswell’s Appian practice has experienced significant growth in both certified practitioners and the programs and tools supporting them. This growth is fueled by their commitment to creating a nurturing environment focused on continual development and attracting and retaining top talent. Groundswell actively recruits and trains skilled Appian practitioners from diverse backgrounds, offering tailored programs to enhance the skills of both seasoned professionals and newcomers to the platform. This effort has resulted in a notable 137% increase in practice headcount over the past year, with 88% of hires being hybrid or fully remote. Groundswell’s growth strategy prioritizes dedicated practitioners focused on refining hiring and training processes, ensuring a robust staffing pool prepared to meet customer needs. The emphasis on certifications has yielded a 30% increase in total certifications. A dedicated training team oversees a variety of programs aimed at developing practitioners at all levels, supported by tools created on Appian to manage practice tests and a system for creating training environments on demand. Additionally, Groundswell has established Centers of Excellence (CoE) and Communities of Practice (CoP) to offer expert guidance and encourage collaboration across their dispersed team, covering technical implementation, agile delivery, user experience, architecture, performance testing, and innovation.

Innovation Award for an impactful solution: IgnyteIgnyte is a leader in developing enterprise-grade solutions that address specific market challenges by leveraging prebuilt features and the flexibility of the Appian Platform. With a diverse portfolio covering areas like grants management and provider credentialing, Ignyte has already generated significant pipeline growth, exceeding $7 million in 2024 and $1 million in NNACV in 2023. Recommended by the General Services Administration’s quality management organization, Ignyte’s grants solution is positioned to modernize spending across federal and state agencies. Additionally, Ignyte helped remove barriers to entry for several clients by pioneering delivery of the Appian Starter Kit and successfully partnered with the Appian Accelerate team to ensure the Appian Cloud’s capability to handle “Black Friday”–level peak loads. Ignyte’s unwavering focus on market needs and their ability to deliver high-quality solutions make them a key innovation-driven partner for Appian.

Delivery Award for speed and project excellence: PerficientPerficient stands as a trusted Appian partner renowned for its extensive experience and successful project deliveries. With an expansive portfolio, Perficient offers a comprehensive suite of capabilities essential for driving value with Appian, covering low-code application development, business process management, robotics process automation, digital process automation, end-to-end automation, and managed services for enterprise support, thereby enabling customers to achieve their digital transformation goals. This commitment to customer success is underscored by impressive rates of repeat business and high satisfaction scores. Perficient consistently delivers tangible outcomes, fostering customer growth and bolstering the adoption of the Appian Platform. Furthermore, Perficient has made investments in complementary services, bolstered by a global delivery model with a global team across the U.S., Latin America, India, and Europe. This strategic approach ensures quality and cost-effective delivery, empowering customers to expand their utilization of Appian while enabling Perficient to effectively scale to meet evolving demands for expert delivery.

About Appian

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian AI Process Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world’s most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

Follow Appian: LinkedIn, X (Twitter).

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2389100/AW24_Partner_awards.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1948800/Appian_400px_Blank_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/appian-celebrates-2024-partner-award-winners-for-moving-businesses-forward-with-process-automation-302122608.html