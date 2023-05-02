Appian Infuses Process Automation with Artificial Intelligence

Maggio 2, 2023

Introduction of Appian AI Skill Designer and Generative AI integration make it easy to tap the power of AI through low-code

SAN DIEGO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced the launch of Appian AI Skill Designer and the integration of Generative AI in the Appian Platform. Through low-code design, Appian democratizes AI development, eliminating the need for specialized data science and python coding skills, delivering the benefits of AI automation, cost savings, process excellence, and improved decision making directly to business users.

Appian AI Skill Designer is a simple and powerful way for organizations to create custom AI machine learning models on their private data. This enables them to create unique AI solutions tailored for the business without the need for data science skills. It also allows them to keep the data they use to train AI models secure and compliant with privacy regulations. With the initial release, Appian AI Skill Designer focuses on automating email communications, document classification, and extraction.

At launch, the Appian AI Skill Designer offers three essential AI capabilities:

The AI Skill Designer is built on an extensible architecture so clients and partners can expand their palette of AI Skills from the Appian App Marketplace. Appian has created the first AI Skill extension, an OpenAI/ChatGPT Generative AI Skill available now on the Appian AppMarket. Appian’s focus is to break down barriers between humans and machines, allowing humans to use natural and intuitive approaches to express their intent to computers.

New Generative AI technologies using Large Language Models (LLMs) are evolving to the point where computers can now better understand human language and intent. Reducing the complexities of AI through low-code will unleash even greater acceleration of digital innovation.

Appian worked to ensure that Natural Language Processing (NLP) based on GPT understands how to build automations with the Appian Platform. Utilizing the OpenAI integration, Appian is developing several AI-backed generative capabilities to augment automation with an emphasis on improving developer productivity in day-to-day activities. These include:

“The potential benefits of artificial intelligence for process automation are immense, but only if organizations can successfully incorporate complex AI technologies into their digital workflows,” said Matt Calkins, CEO of Appian. “Appian AI Skill Designer and our integration of OpenAI are major advances that democratize access to the benefits of AI.”

