Appian Partners with Symphony to Enable Compliant Financial Communications and Process Automation

Febbraio 29, 2024

This partnership aims to facilitate compliance with financial services regulations through better visibility and auditability

LONDON, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) has partnered with Symphony, the leading markets’ infrastructure and technology platform, to help banks and financial services firms communicate, collaborate, and automate compliantly in a highly competitive and regulated market. The partnership will enable customers to embed auditable, compliance-enabled omnichannel communications on popular platforms into their workflow for increased efficiency and transparency.

The use of non-compliant messaging platforms by financial institutions has resulted in billions of dollars of regulatory fines. Trusted by over a thousand financial institutions worldwide, Symphony provides secure, compliance-enabling business communication. The Appian Platform makes it easy for firms to automate their processes with AI, reduce risk, and reach new levels of efficiency, eliminating data silos and ensuring every workflow is secure and compliant.

“Appian and Symphony are committed to making banks more resilient during a time of exponentially increased regulatory pressure and economic uncertainty,” said Michael Beckley, Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Appian. “Combining process efficiency with a tool that provides built-in auditing and compliant communication means less risk of fines and less productivity loss for financial institutions.”

The Symphony Messaging Component is now available for download from the AppMarket on Appian Community. The component allows users to access the comprehensive functionality of Symphony within their Appian process automation applications. This provides safe, secured, compliant, and auditable omni-channel communications for banking employees and clients across prominent messaging and voice networks, including WhatsApp, WeChat, and SMS. In addition, users will have access to Symphony’s secure enterprise communication platform for teams to collaborate, share files, and collaborate in a secure and encrypted environment.

“By utilizing the Symphony plugin on Appian, users will have an encrypted and secure environment to conduct their business and customer communications,” said Brad Levy, CEO of Symphony. “In addition, this partnership between Appian and Symphony will enable more transparency in financial and operational processes as well as internal and external collaboration. Better visibility and auditability facilitates compliance with existing and new regulations, which at the end of the day is good for business and for the customers.”

Read how Appian and Symphony can help financial services firms optimize collaboration, enable compliance, and automate processes to transform financial communications.

About AppianAppian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian AI Process Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world’s most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations — resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

About SymphonySymphony is the most secure and compliance-enabling markets’ infrastructure and technology platform, where solutions are built or integrated to standardize, automate and innovate financial services workflows. It is a vibrant community of over half a million financial professionals with a trusted directory and serves over 1000 institutions. Symphony is powering over 2,000 community built applications and bots. For more information, visit www.symphony.com.

