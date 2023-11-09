Appian Receives C5 Certification in Germany

Novembre 9, 2023

BERLIN, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) recently achieved certification according to the C5 Criteria Catalogue following an independent audit. The Cloud Computing Compliance Criteria Catalogue, or C5 for short, published by the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), is a catalogue of security requirements for cloud services and supports customers in gaining transparency regarding the division of security-critical tasks between cloud providers and customers.

According to Bitkom, 89% of German companies already use the cloud and about half of them (56%) will be using the cloud in five years’ time, making the C5 requirements catalogue of great importance. Meeting the C5 criteria underscores Appian’s superior security performance and robust privacy practices across its cloud-based platform.

The BSI’s C5 framework consists primarily of a list of security controls developed by the federal agency. The catalogue of requirements was intended to bundle the multitude of previous rulebooks. It was first published in 2016 and revised in 2019. Particularly in the regulatory environment, the C5 catalogue of requirements has a high status due to the strict specifications and sensitivity of data in this area. Since then, it has established itself as the de facto standard for cloud security in Germany and enjoys a high level of acceptance in both the business and public sectors.

“The successful C5 test certificate is another milestone in our ongoing commitment to ensure the highest security standards for our customers,” comments Fabian Czicholl, Regional Vice President DACH at Appian Germany. “This certification underlines our commitment to data protection and the security of our platform, which is used by companies and public organisations worldwide to automate and optimise critical business processes.”

With the Appian Platform, Appian gives companies and public institutions the ability to quickly and efficiently design, automate, and optimise their processes. The guaranteed C5 compliance the platform offers provides customers with additional assurance that their data is safe and secure. Appian implements strict controls and security measures to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data. This includes compliance with the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and other international standards.

For more information, please visit https://appian.com/support/resources/trust/compliance.html

