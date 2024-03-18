Applied Intuition Launches Automated Parking Development Solution for ADAS and AD

18 Marzo 2024

The solution will enable advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving (AD) engineering teams to develop reliable and efficient automated parking systems (APS) up to 12x faster.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Applied Intuition, a vehicle software supplier, today announced its new automated parking development solution for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving (AD). The solution will allow ADAS and AD development teams to develop, test, and deploy ML-based or classical automated parking systems (APS) up to 12 times faster with improved safety and reliability.

APS enable vehicles to self-park, increasing safety and comfort for drivers, but they are traditionally difficult to develop. Automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers face numerous challenges when developing APS, including diverse operational design domains (ODDs), unpredictable vehicle and pedestrian movement in parking lots, and nonlinear vehicle dynamics. Furthermore, the need for highly accurate 360-degree sensor and perception coverage often demands advanced machine learning (ML) techniques such as birds-eye-view (BEV) perception or occupancy networks.

Applied Intuition’s automated parking development solution addresses the key challenges of engineering an APS, enabling ADAS and AD development teams to enhance APS safety and reliability while reducing time to market. The solution includes:

These capabilities enable ADAS and AD development teams to develop safe and efficient APS up to 12x faster, reduce cloud simulation costs by up to 70%, and improve the performance of ML-based perception on target edge cases by up to 3x.

“Safe and reliable APS can have a huge impact on driving comfort and convenience. Automated parking should be a smooth everyday experience, but it’s hard to get right and most existing systems don’t work well outside the dealer lot demo,” said Peter Ludwig, CTO and Co-Founder of Applied Intuition. “Applied Intuition is empowering OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to develop next-generation APS that work outstandingly well anywhere a vehicle can park and offer the best possible experience for drivers and passengers.”

About Applied IntuitionApplied Intuition is a Tier 1 vehicle software supplier that accelerates the adoption of safe and intelligent machines worldwide. Founded in 2017, Applied Intuition provides the definitive ADAS/AD toolchain to deliver high-quality systems and shorten time to market. 18 of the top 20 global automakers trust Applied Intuition’s end-to-end solutions to drive the production of modern vehicles. Applied Intuition serves the automotive, trucking, construction, mining, agriculture, and defense industries and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA, with offices in Ann Arbor and Detroit, MI, Washington, D.C., Munich, Stockholm, Seoul, and Tokyo. Learn more at https://appliedintuition.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/applied-intuition-launches-automated-parking-development-solution-for-adas-and-ad-302091719.html