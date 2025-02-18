app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

ARBOR Technology Showcases Innovative Solutions at Embedded World 2025

18 Febbraio 2025

NUREMBERG, Germany, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ARBOR Technology, a leading provider of industrial automation solutions, will participate in Embedded World 2025. The company will display cutting-edge industrial products designed to enhance efficiency, productivity, and flexibility.

Edge AI, instant decisions: Designed for edge AI, the FPC-5211 excels at handling the demanding computational requirements of modern smart city applications. It can process large volumes of data from various sensors, such as LiDAR for autonomous vehicles and cameras for industrial quality control. By performing AI inference at the edge, the FPC-5211 minimizes latency and enables real-time decision-making.

Integrating remote I/O and energy IoT: ARBOR will demonstrate its latest advancements in remote I/O and energy IoT integration. As a result of this powerful combination, it is possible to monitor and control energy management immediately, to optimize energy consumption, and to facilitate preventive maintenance.

A masterpiece of stackable and compact design: Featuring Din-rail and EzIO modular design, the ARES-1983H series offers unparalleled flexibility and customization. It’s a unique feature developed by ARBOR Technology to satisfy the diverse needs of the industrial PC market. The modular I/O design of EzIO facilitates quick project responses.

Cost-effective, customizable, and reliable HMIs: Streamline your production with ARBOR iTC and SP HMIs. These user-friendly HMIs offer a range of sizes and touch capabilities, integrating seamlessly to boost efficiency and OEE while minimizing downtime.

Extensive Embedded Computer and Module Portfolio: ARBOR Technology will showcase its comprehensive portfolio of embedded computers and modules, designed to meet the diverse needs of industrial customers.

“At Embedded World 2025, we will showcase how ARBOR’s solutions empower our customers to stay ahead of the curve.” said Charles, Senior Sales Manager for Europe. “Join us to discover how our innovative products can enhance your operations and drive your business forward.”

Embedded World 2025

NürnbergMesse GmbH

Date: Mar. 11-13 | Booth: Hall 3, 3-455arbor-technology.com  

ARBOR is a global leader in industrial IoT, rugged mobility, and edge AI computing. We provide comprehensive system integration, customer-centric design services, embedded systems, automation products, and global logistics support. Together with our partners, we develop complete solutions for a wide variety of applications across an array of industries. Our mission is to enable an intelligent future by providing mobility and embedded computing devices that drive smarter, more efficient operations.

Contact:Rex PanAssistant Managerrexpan@arbor.com.tw https://arbor-technology.com 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2622070/EW25_1200x1200_FPC_5211.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/arbor-technology-showcases-innovative-solutions-at-embedded-world-2025-302378805.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

Storykit Expands Global Impact in Higher Education, Breaking New Ground in the US

18 Febbraio 2025
STOCKHOLM, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Storykit’s proven success in Europe is making waves acro…

Plusgrade and Eurostar Partner to Enhance the Rail Travel Experience with Premium Upgrade

18 Febbraio 2025
Collaboration continues Plusgrade’s rail expansion, delivering proven ancillary revenue solutions…

Huawei Unfold the New Innovative Chapter with Global Release of Tri-fold Smartphone, Next-Gen Tablets and Open-Ear Audio

18 Febbraio 2025
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) unveil…

SK chemicals to Establish Waste Plastic Recycling Innovation Center in Korea

18 Febbraio 2025
SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SK chemicals, the first company in the world to…

Iscriviti alla newsletter de
La Ragione

Il meglio della settimana, scelto dalla redazione: articoli, video e podcast per rimanere sempre informato.

    LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

    GUARDA i nostri video

    ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

    REGISTRATI / ACCEDI