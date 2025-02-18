ARBOR Technology Showcases Innovative Solutions at Embedded World 2025

18 Febbraio 2025

NUREMBERG, Germany, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ARBOR Technology, a leading provider of industrial automation solutions, will participate in Embedded World 2025. The company will display cutting-edge industrial products designed to enhance efficiency, productivity, and flexibility.

Edge AI, instant decisions: Designed for edge AI, the FPC-5211 excels at handling the demanding computational requirements of modern smart city applications. It can process large volumes of data from various sensors, such as LiDAR for autonomous vehicles and cameras for industrial quality control. By performing AI inference at the edge, the FPC-5211 minimizes latency and enables real-time decision-making.

Integrating remote I/O and energy IoT: ARBOR will demonstrate its latest advancements in remote I/O and energy IoT integration. As a result of this powerful combination, it is possible to monitor and control energy management immediately, to optimize energy consumption, and to facilitate preventive maintenance.

A masterpiece of stackable and compact design: Featuring Din-rail and EzIO modular design, the ARES-1983H series offers unparalleled flexibility and customization. It’s a unique feature developed by ARBOR Technology to satisfy the diverse needs of the industrial PC market. The modular I/O design of EzIO facilitates quick project responses.

Cost-effective, customizable, and reliable HMIs: Streamline your production with ARBOR iTC and SP HMIs. These user-friendly HMIs offer a range of sizes and touch capabilities, integrating seamlessly to boost efficiency and OEE while minimizing downtime.

Extensive Embedded Computer and Module Portfolio: ARBOR Technology will showcase its comprehensive portfolio of embedded computers and modules, designed to meet the diverse needs of industrial customers.

“At Embedded World 2025, we will showcase how ARBOR’s solutions empower our customers to stay ahead of the curve.” said Charles, Senior Sales Manager for Europe. “Join us to discover how our innovative products can enhance your operations and drive your business forward.”

Embedded World 2025

NürnbergMesse GmbH

Date: Mar. 11-13 | Booth: Hall 3, 3-455arbor-technology.com

ARBOR is a global leader in industrial IoT, rugged mobility, and edge AI computing. We provide comprehensive system integration, customer-centric design services, embedded systems, automation products, and global logistics support. Together with our partners, we develop complete solutions for a wide variety of applications across an array of industries. Our mission is to enable an intelligent future by providing mobility and embedded computing devices that drive smarter, more efficient operations.

Contact:Rex PanAssistant Managerrexpan@arbor.com.tw https://arbor-technology.com

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2622070/EW25_1200x1200_FPC_5211.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/arbor-technology-showcases-innovative-solutions-at-embedded-world-2025-302378805.html