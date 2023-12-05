app-menu Social mobile

Arctech Stands Out as the Sole Solar Tracking & Racking Solution Company at First China International Supply Chain Expo

Dicembre 5, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Arctech, the global leader in solar mounting and tracking solutions, proudly represented the solar tracking & racking industry as the exclusive participant at the inaugural China International Supply Chain Expo. The event hosted 515 companies and organizations from 55 countries and regions.

Arctech seized the opportunity to showcase its innovations at the Clean Energy Exhibition Zone during the expo. The company engaged in discussions with both domestic and international clients and partners, highlighting its commitment to advancing industry collaboration and ensuring stable growth. Notably, Mr. Song Hailiang, Board Chairman and Executive Director of China Energy Engineering Group Co. Ltd (CEEC), the official expo partner, visited Arctech’s booth for in-depth discussions with Mr. Cai Hao, Chairman of Arctech.

Arctech has collaborated with China Energy Engineering Group Co. Ltd on landmark projects, including the Saudi ASB2 and Uzbekistan Bukhara and Qarshi projects. This collaboration reflects Arctech’s commitment to strengthening international partnerships in energy projects.

Arctech has strategically positioned itself in over 40 countries, collaborating on 1500+ projects with a delivery capacity exceeding 55GW. The company is dedicated to supporting the sustainable development of the entire clean energy industry chain.

Adhering to the philosophy of “technology empowerment, leading industrial development,” Arctech allocated around 186 million U.S. dollars, towards research and development in 2022. With a 200+ member strong R&D team, the company stands as the exclusive photovoltaic enterprise equipped with a wind tunnel laboratory, facilitating distinctive innovative solutions.

Arctech, boasting an annual production capacity of 30GW, has strategically extended its supply chain to multiple countries, encompassing China, the United States, Saudi Arabia, India, and Brazil. The company has established 4 major service centers and 17 branch offices globally, ensuring localized support, 24-hour response, and resident services for the full lifecycle operation of projects.

As a leading enterprise in the tracker industry, Arctech remains committed to playing a pivotal role in collaboration with partners along the entire industry and supply chains. The company aims to advance its global strategic cooperation, contributing to the construction of a sustainable energy system worldwide.

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2292975/Arctech_Stands_Out_as_the_Sole_Solar_Tracking___Racking_Solution_Company_at_First_China_Internationa.mp4

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/arctech-stands-out-as-the-sole-solar-tracking–racking-solution-company-at-first-china-international-supply-chain-expo-302005492.html

