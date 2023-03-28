app-menu Social mobile

Argentina’s Minister of Economy Sergio Tomás Massa and Top Silicon Valley Investors Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz to Speak at PRIORITY, Powered by FII Institute

Marzo 28, 2023

MIAMI, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The FII Institute has announced two new game-changing sessions with world-renown speakers to take place at its Global PRIORITY Summit, held in Miami on March 30 – 31, 2023.

 

On March 30, His Excellency Sergio Tomás Massa, Minister of Economy of the Argentine Republic, will discuss how Argentina is taking a stand for global reform in his keynote “The Battle for Financial Stability in an Unstable World.” Argentina is also championing a Latin American common currency as an alternative to reliance on the US dollar.

On March 31, the summit will witness a rare occasion when Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz – two Co-Founders of Andreessen Horowitz, one of Silicon Valley’s most influential VC firms – appear onstage together. As two of the world’s most forward-thinking investors (successful bets include Instagram, Oculus VR Medium, Databricks, and Skype), Andreessen and Horowitz will share their insights on the seismic shifts that are happening in society and which investments will help us navigate the most promising opportunities of the New Global Order.

The session will be moderated by Adam Neumann, who invented WeWork and single-handedly changed how humans work.

About FII Institute:

THE FUTURE INVESTMENT INITIATIVE (FII) INSTITUTE is a new global nonprofit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Global and committed to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles, we foster great minds from around the world and turn ideas into real-world solutions in five critical areas: Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics, Education, Healthcare and Sustainability.

