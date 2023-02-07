app-menu Social mobile

Arosa Lenzerheide Commits to Three-Year Extension with Catalate to Power Their Ticket Pricing Engine

Febbraio 7, 2023

Swiss-based ski area Arosa Lenzerheide, a Catalate partner since 2017, continues to maximize online sales revenue with Catalate’s Dynamic Pricing and E-Commerce platform.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Arosa Lenzerheide (Lenzerheide Bergbahnen AG and Arosa Bergbahnen AG), the largest contiguous ski resort in the Graubünden region of Switzerland, has committed to another three-year contract with Catalate. The resort has significantly increased online sales since the partnership began.

Arosa Lenzerheide came to Catalate with the intention of increasing online revenue overall and incentivizing advanced ticket sales through Catalate’s Dynamic Pricing Services with Cloud Store e-commerce. During its first season of partnership, online revenue grew notably and the total percentage of sales for 1- to 14-day ski tickets, 4-hour, and afternoon tickets, which started at 25% in 2017/2018 season, increased YOY to over 73% of revenue in the 2020/2021 season.

Arosa Lenzerheide sells most of its tickets online, from ski to beginner and snowpark, to night sledding — even hiking and bear sanctuary tickets. Each year, Arosa Lenzerheide starts selling dynamically priced tickets for the winter ahead as early as summer to secure advanced bookings, reducing the impact of factors that influence demand throughout the season.

In 2017, Philipp Holenstein, CEO of Arosa Bergbahnen said, “We chose to partner with Catalate because of their proven track record of increasing pre-sales for ticketing businesses and pioneering dynamic pricing used by hundreds of ski areas.” And just recently, Phillip noted that “over the past six seasons Catalate has proven to be a reliable partner that really understands dynamic pricing in the ski industry.”

Catalate continues to impress European snow resorts, with tenured partners like Chamonix and Arosa Lenzerheide enjoying increased advance ticket purchases each season and notable resorts like Pitztal and Kaunertal showing excellent results in their first season with Catalate.

About Arosa Lenzerheide

Arosa Lenzerheide is a snow sports paradise with 225 kilometers of snow tracks, twice as many traditional mountain huts, and record-breaking days of sunshine. The ski area connects the ski destinations of Arosa and Lenzerheide.

About Catalate

Catalate, a Canopy Holdings AS (Canopy Holdings, Euronext Growth Oslo:CAN) company, is a global pricing and e-commerce company empowering ski resorts, parks, and attractions to increase online revenue. As the only purpose-built ticketing platform for the industry, Catalate has developed successful strategies for hundreds of partners across $1 billion in online sales.

Media Contact: Katie Bottrell, katie@catalate.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/arosa-lenzerheide-commits-to-three-year-extension-with-catalate-to-power-their-ticket-pricing-engine-301737915.html

