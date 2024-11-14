ARTBIO to Enter into Licensing and Research Partnership with 3B Pharmaceuticals to Advance a First-in-Class Alpha Radioligand Therapy for Solid Tumors

14 Novembre 2024

Partnership combines ARTBIO’s AlphaDirect™ platform for 212Pb-based alpha radioligand therapies with 3B Pharmaceuticals’ expertise in peptide radioligand therapy discovery and development

ARTBIO gains exclusive global license for highly novel program close to clinical development addressing first in class target in solid tumor indications with high unmet need

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BERLIN, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — ARTBIO, Inc. (ARTBIO), a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company developing a new class of targeted alpha radioligand therapies (ARTs), and 3B Pharmaceuticals GmbH (3BP), a private biotechnology company developing targeted radiopharmaceutical drugs and diagnostics for oncology indications, today announced a worldwide, exclusive license and research agreement to develop an advanced preclinical stage first-in-class peptide ART for the treatment of solid tumors.

This partnership extends ARTBIO’s pipeline with the addition of a highly differentiated program focused on a novel, first-in-class target that is optimal for 212Pb-based alpha radioligand therapy. 212Pb has an ideal clinical profile well suited to this program due to a short half-life and single alpha emission that delivers maximal energy into tumors.

“In-licensing this first-in-class program from 3BP speaks to our mission to expand beyond prostate cancer and create a whole new class of therapies that can improve outcomes for patients with many types of cancer,” said Emanuele Ostuni, Ph.D., CEO of ARTBIO. “We can achieve this goal by addressing targets novel to radioligand therapies. By partnering 3BP’s proven track record in peptide discovery with our leadership in 212Pb ART development, we believe we can unlock an important new target and deliver much-needed patient benefit.”

The program has promise across a range of solid tumor indications where patients have a high need for alternatives and for which radioligand therapies are not currently in clinical use or advanced development. ARTBIO will advance the licensed program through clinical development, starting in 2025, with both companies contributing their respective expertise to optimize the therapy’s profile.

“By combining our unique and innovative discovery platforms, we’re redefining treatment paradigms for solid tumors,” said Dr. Ulrich Reineke, Managing Director of 3BP. “Our shared vision and complementary contributions will accelerate the development of this potentially transformative treatment for patients with solid tumors.”

About ARTBIOARTBIO is a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company redefining cancer care by creating a new class of alpha radioligand therapies (ARTs). The unique ARTBIO approach selects the optimal alpha-precursor isotope (212Pb) and tumor-specific targets to create therapeutics with the potential for highest efficacy and safety. The company’s AlphaDirect™ technology, a first-of-its-kind 212Pb isolation method, enables a distributed manufacturing approach for the reliable production and delivery of ARTs. ARTBIO is advancing multiple pipeline programs with lead program AB001 currently in first-in-human trials. ARTBIO is shaped by a long-standing scientific legacy with nearly a century of pioneering work in radiation therapy conducted at the University of Oslo and Norway’s Radium Hospital. For more information, visit www.artbio.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About 3B Pharmaceuticals3B Pharmaceuticals GmbH is a German biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals for oncology applications. Using its dedicated technology platform 3BP developed a broad pipeline of novel compounds addressing innovative as well as established drug targets to deliver diagnostic and therapeutic radioisotopes to tumors. The company’s mission is to advance the standard of care in precision oncology through innovative nuclear medicine solutions that address unmet medical needs. For more information on 3B Pharmaceuticals, visit www.3b-pharma.com.

