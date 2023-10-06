app-menu Social mobile

Ascend increases prices on nylons and chemicals up to 15% on rising costs

Ottobre 6, 2023

HOUSTON, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ascend Performance Materials, the largest fully integrated producer of nylon 6,6, announced global price increases due to significant increases in input costs, where contracts allow, as follows:

These price increases took effect early October 2023. Customers should contact their sales representative for additional information.

About Ascend Performance MaterialsAscend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with global manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and China. Our global workforce makes the plastics, fabrics, fibers and chemicals used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability and the success of our customers and our communities.

Learn more about Ascend at www.ascendmaterials.com.

Contact: Osama Khalifa, +1 832 963 1347 okhali@ascendmaterials.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1326397/ASCEND_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ascend-increases-prices-on-nylons-and-chemicals-up-to-15-on-rising-costs-301949667.html

