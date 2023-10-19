app-menu Social mobile

Ascend to further increase prices on nylon polymers, compounds and monomers

Ottobre 19, 2023

HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ascend Performance Materials, the largest fully integrated producer of nylon 6,6, announced another round of global price increases on its polyamide polymers, compounds and monomers due to significant increases in input costs, where contracts allow, as follows:

 

 

This is the second increase Ascend has announced in as many months.

These price increases will take effect Nov. 1, 2023. Customers should contact their sales representative for additional information.

About Ascend Performance MaterialsAscend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with global manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and China. Our global workforce makes the plastics, fabrics, fibers and chemicals used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability and the success of our customers and our communities.

Learn more about Ascend at www.ascendmaterials.com.

Contact: Osama Khalifa, +1 832 963 1347 okhali@ascendmaterials.com 

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1326397/ASCEND_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ascend-to-further-increase-prices-on-nylon-polymers-compounds-and-monomers-301962294.html

