ASPIVIX ANNOUNCES THE PUBLICATION, IN CONTRACEPTION, AN INTERNATIONAL REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH JOURNAL, OF THE FIRST-IN-WOMEN STUDY RESULTS USING ITS NOVEL CERVICAL STABILIZER IN IUD PROCEDURES

Marzo 16, 2023

RENENS, Switzerland, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ASPIVIX SA, a medical technology company focused on improving gynecological and fertility care, today announced the publication of the results, in the international reproductive health journal Contraception, of the ADVANCE Women study (Atraumatic Device using VAcuum Technology for CErvical Procedures in WOMEN), a randomized controlled trial of Carevix™, its novel non-traumatic cervical stabilizer.

 

 

ADVANCE Women, a single-blinded, randomized study, compared the use of Carevix™ to the standard-of-care surgical instrument, the cervical tenaculum, in 100 women undergoing Intrauterine Device (IUD) placement. Carevix™ utilizes a non-traumatic, gentle approach to reduce pain and bleeding in multiple transcervical procedures, including IUD insertions. The results of the study, which was conducted at the University Hospitals of Geneva (HUG) and the University Hospital of Lausanne (CHUV), demonstrate that:

“The IUD is more than 99% effective in preventing pregnancy and is considered the most cost-effective birth control method available, but because many women experience pain and bleeding during IUD placement, less-effective methods are chosen out of fear of procedural pain,” said Dr. Michal Yaron, investigator of the ADVANCE Women study and Head of Outpatient Gynecology Consultations, University Hospitals of Geneva. “The highly compelling results from study demonstrate that Carevix is a promising and important alternative technology that has the potential to dramatically improve the IUD placement experience for women worldwide.”

“The publication of the ADVANCE study in Contraception reinforces our commitment to offering women with clinically proven gentle solutions for gynecological and fertility needs. This publication along with the FDA clearance for Carevix™, brings us one step closer to revolutionizing century-old gynecological tools and procedures,” said Mathieu Horras, Chief Executive Officer of ASPIVIX. “Our mission remains unwavering: to bring innovative technologies that prioritize women’s health and improve their lives.”

About Carevix™

Carevix is an innovative, suction cervical stabilizer designed as a modern and gentler alternative to a cervical tenaculum. By leveraging suction technology to gently stabilize the cervix, Carevix delivers cervical engagement without the need to perforate the tissue. A semi-circular, anatomical pad is applied onto the delicate tissue during gynecological procedures, reducing significantly trauma associated with pain and bleeding.

About ASPIVIX

ASPIVIX SA is a privately held medical device company based in Switzerland, dedicated to developing modern and gentle gynecological solutions that advance women’s healthcare.

Visit www.aspivix.com or stay informed www.aspivix.com/stay-informed/.

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2033756/Aspivix_Carevix.mp4Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2033757/Aspivix_Carevix_1.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2033758/Aspivix_Carevix_2.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2033761/Aspivix_Carevix_3.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2033760/Aspivix_Carevix_4.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1993199/Aspivix_Logo.jpg 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Media contact: Mathieu Horras mathieu.horras@aspivix.com +41 79 103 22 06

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aspivix-announces-the-publication-in-contraception-an-international-reproductive-health-journal-of-the-first-in-women-study-results-using-its-novel-cervical-stabilizer-in-iud-procedures-301773121.html

