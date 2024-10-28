app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

ASTALDI creditors without SFP securities

28 Ottobre 2024

(Adnkronos) – Information for all ASTALDI creditors who do not have their own securities account and therefore have not yet been able to receive the SFP securities

ROME, ITALY – EQS Newsroom – 28 October 2024 – On 17 July 2020, the Court of Rome approved the arrangement with the creditors of Astaldi.

This notice is addressed to all ASTALDI/ASTARIS creditors who do not have their own securities account and therefore have not been able to receive the SFP securities.

It is important to know that no compensation can be paid if the SFP securities have not been transferred to your own securities account.

Please contact us if you wish to sell your ASTALDI credit.

Kindly find the contact details below:

Black Pine Capital GmbH

Universitaetsring 8/6,

1100 Vienna

Austria

info@blackpinecapital.at

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

Gifts & Decorations Category at the 136th Canton Fair Reflects Sustainable Innovation for Festive Products

28 Ottobre 2024
– GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Gifts and Decorations Category at the 13…

CoinEx espande la sua presenza globale con il lancio in lingua italiana e polacca

28 Ottobre 2024
– HONG KONG, 26 ottobre 2024 /PRNewswire/ — CoinEx, un exchange globale di criptovalute che s…

Pioneering Carbon-Neutral Standards: The 136th Canton Fair Sets a New Industry Benchmark

28 Ottobre 2024
– GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As China’s No.1 Fair, the Canton Fair is lea…

The 136th Canton Fair Highlights Product Innovation to Support a Greener Economy

28 Ottobre 2024
– GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The ongoing 136th Canton Fair, which has gat…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI