app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2024 is now open for entry worldwide, One Nurse will win the £200,000 award

Ottobre 23, 2023

Registered Nurses can submit their nominations via www.asterguardians.com by 15thNovember 2023, in their preferred languages.

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In its continued efforts to recognize the contribution of nurses to humanity and the healthcare community, Aster DM Healthcare has announced the third edition of the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award. The award invites registered nurses from across the world to apply by submitting nomination of their work on www.asterguardians.com.  

 

Nurses can apply in one Primary and up to two Secondary areas of contribution, namely – Patient Care, Nursing Leadership, Nursing Education, Social or Community service and Research/ Innovation/ Entrepreneurship in Healthcare. The secondary areas of contribution can be optional.

All applications received will follow a stringent review process led by an independent jury and an external advisory firm – Ernst & Young LLP (EY). The Grand Jury, consisting of an independent panel of renowned experts will review the shortlisted applications to select the final top 10 nurses, who will undergo further assessments for the final winner to be determined and announced in the month of May 2024, around International Nurses Day.

“Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award has emerged as one of the leading awards in the global nursing community with the highest prize money and provides a platform for nurses to share their life’s work.  After the success of the first and second editions, which brought forward the spirit of leadership, innovation, community service, care and education we are encouraged to continue championing the voice of nursing and help them get their due recognition,” said Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare.

In the first edition of the award held in Dubai in May 2022, Nurse Anna Qabale Duba from Kenya bagged the award. The second edition received over 52,000 registrations from 202 countries. Nurse Margaret Helen Shepherd from the UK, a leading nurse for monogenic diabetes was named the winner on 12thMay 2023 and she allocated a part of the £200,000 prize to support global genetic tests for monogenic diabetes patients in need.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2250923/Aster_DM_Healthcare.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2250924/Aster_Guardians_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aster-guardians-global-nursing-award-2024-is-now-open-for-entry-worldwide-one-nurse-will-win-the-200-000-award-301964468.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Diarrea: le forme, le cause e i possibili rimedi

(Adnkronos) – Milano, 23 Ottobre 2023. La diarrea è un disturbo che si riscontra molto comunement…

Opinioni e Recensioni elogiano Stock Gain: ” una certezza tra tante offerte ingannevoli ” – Gli investitori confermano la sua affidabilità

(Adnkronos) – Milano, 23/10/2023 – Investire in modo sicuro richiede non solo saggezza, ma anche …

Damiano Carrara e il Grog

(Adnkronos) – 23 ottobre 2023. Lo chef Damiano Carrara e il suo Atelier abbracciano appieno il cl…

Michel Gondry a Lucca

(Adnkronos) – 23 ottobre 2023. Il festival apre all’insegna di un premio Oscar. Nel primo giorno …

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl