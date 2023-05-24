app-menu Social mobile

ASTRO N7 – Astronergy new masterpiece, globally debuts at SNEC

Maggio 24, 2023

– SHANGHAI, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Astronergy, a pioneer in n-type TOPCon PV modules, launched its newly upgraded ASTRO N n-type TOPCon products – ASTRO N7 at a grand ceremony held at the 2023 SNEC PV Power Expo in Shanghai, China, on May 24th, receiving the IEC Certificate from TÜV Rheinland.

 

Since the first n-type TOPCon product was launched and massively produced by Astronergy in April 2022, the positive market feedback and undergoing PV market change promoted the newborn of the new masterpiece – ASTRO N7, which has aggregated various its fabulous TOPCon 3.0 PV cell tech, sophisticated module manufacturing capacity and Astronergy’s deepen market insight.

At the core of the newly launched products, Astronergy utilizes its independently developed TOPCon 3.0 tech which has introduced Boron-LDSE cell tech and other sophisticated techs making the average efficiency of the cell mass production reach 25.6%, and the average efficiency of cells in pilot lines reach 26.0%.

To further improve PV products’ performance and reliability, the new products are composed of rectangle silicon wafers with larger area than M10 182mm wafers ASTRO N5 products use before. With 5.12% area increase and TOPCon 3.0 tech, the power of a single cell has increased by 15% compared to mainstream PREC PV products in market.

And in the manufacturing process of ASTRO N7, Astronergy has introduced SMBB cell process tech, and utilized high transmittance glassed and light-redirecting films (for the double-glass version) to enable the new products could have better performance in almost all scenarios.

Same as previous ASTRO N series products, ASTRO N7 will have a least 12 years product warranty and 30 years power warranty. All these two products’ first-year degradation is far lower than 1% and the per-year degradation in the 2nd to the 30th year is lower than 0.4%.

See from the whole, the newly upgraded products have higher power and higher efficiency, with lower BOS and LCOE costs. The temperature coefficient of ASTRO N7 has been further optimized to -0.29%/℃. And in terms of operating temperature, bifaciality, LID&LETID, and low irradiation performance, the newly updated products have consistently fabulous performances with ASTRO N5.

As the winner for 7 times’ PVEL ‘Top Performer’ status and for great market feedback on Astronergy ASTRO N series products, the new products are expected to have anticipated great performances in both performance and market adaptation, practising its slogan – For A Greener World.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2081491/Astronergy.jpg Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2082317/WechatIMG405.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/astro-n7–astronergy-new-masterpiece-globally-debuts-at-snec-301830705.html

