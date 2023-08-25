app-menu Social mobile

Astronergy announces to make own carbon neutralized in 2050

Agosto 25, 2023

– HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Themed ‘Green Sustainable Manufacturing’, a speech given by Haiyan Huang, EVP & CSO at Astronergy, on August 17th announced Astronergy’s detailed sustainable development roadmap with the years 2028, 2035 and 2050 as time nodes on ESG-related issues, clarifying the company’s goals on major issues of addressing climate change, natural resource management, labor and human rights, occupational health and safety, business ethics, supply chain management, biodiversity conservation, and promising to carbon neutralized Astronergy in 2050.

As the plan in the roadmap, the company is to achieve carbon neutrality in the year 2050 with detailed plans of three key time nodes, once again highlighting Astronergy’s firm action ambitions in issues related to the environment, social and governance (ESG).

According to Huang’s speech, Astronergy takes ‘From Zero to Zero’ as the ultimate aim of all its products, strives to green product life cycle from the very beginning of product design to the supply chain and manufacturing, and so to produce PV modules with zero carbon emissions. In 2050, there will be 8 manufacturing bases of Astronergy finished zero-carbon upgradations.

What’s more, to be and not only aims to be the most competitive modules suppliers worldwide, Astronergy stands high to act as an advocator on sustainable development concepts to its upstream and downstream partners.

From 2022 to 2050, all the core suppliers of Astronergy are asked to pass ISO 14001/45001 certification and accept due diligence audits and social environmental standard assessments, to join hands to build a green value chain.

At the same time, Astronergy is also planning to unleash more potential of PV modules in biodiversity conservation, promoting the construction of a clean and low-carbon energy self-circulation system in nature reserves in China and even globally, and safeguarding the authenticity and integrity of ecosystems.

Astronergy promises in its sustainable development strategy that it will support at least 100 ecological power station projects and help over 10,000 farmers earn more money through green PV projects.

To create a sustainable and net-zero carbon world with solar power, Astronergy announced firm actions in its sustainable strategy. It will be a great strength in the world’s carbon neutrality process.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2193497/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/astronergy-announces-to-make-own-carbon-neutralized-in-2050-301909123.html

