app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Astronergy gets TÜV Rheinland world’s first PV industry zero-carbon factory certificate

Luglio 18, 2023

HANGZHOU, China, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — After two months’ upgradation and verification process, Astronergy Jiangsu Yancheng Manufacturing Base (Yancheng Base) got TÜV Rheinland world’s first PV industry zero-carbon factory certification on July 17, marking one more signpost of Astronergy’s practices for a greener world.

According to TÜV Rheinland’s verification, Yancheng Base got three-star rating and successfully obtained the Zero Carbon Factory (Type 1) Certificate, which is recognized by the China Energy Conservation Association.

To upgrade more zero-carbon factories, earlier in June, Astronergy has reached cooperation with TÜV Rheinland, which is one of the participating units of the global first complete and quantifiable zero-carbon factory construction standard and evaluation rules – the ‘Evaluation Specification of Zero-carbon Factory’ (T/CECA-G 0171-2022), and one of the first batch of zero-carbon factory evaluation and certification service institutions.

In accordance with the evaluation rules and with help of TÜV Rheinland, by the end of 2030, Astronergy will have at least seven more factories that achieve comprehensive zero carbon emissions performance through technical measures such as energy conservation, emission reduction, and carbon elimination during factory planning and design, construction, management, and manufacturing processes.

About Astronergy

Under the CHINT Group, Astronergy is an intelligent manufacturing enterprise focusing on photovoltaic cells and modules. Founded in 2006, it is one of the earliest private enterprises in China to set foot in the photovoltaic field. And it is a pioneer in n-type TOPCon PV modules.

Committed to be the most competitive photovoltaic modules supplier worldwide, Astronergy sets its mission to create a sustainable and net-zero carbon world with solar power. Focusing on R&D, production and sales of high-efficiency crystalline silicon PV cells and PV modules, Astronergy has continuously launched the ASTRO series high-efficiency, high-quality, high-performance modules. Big-size wafer tech enables both bifacial and monofacial ASTRO series modules could be perfectly applied in all scenarios such as utility-scale power stations, commercial & industrial (C&I) PV systems and residential PV systems. Pioneered the mass production of n-type TOPCon PV modules and Astronergy keeps leads in n-type TOPCon PV cell tech.

(www.astronergy.com)

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2156141/image_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/astronergy-gets-tuv-rheinland-worlds-first-pv-industry-zero-carbon-factory-certificate-301879403.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Kaspersky scopre le truffe Barbienheimer

(Adnkronos) – I criminali informatici sfruttano la popolarità dei due film più attesi dell’anno, …

The 24 ORE Group promotes culture for development by supporting the Italian Capital of Culture 2023 as Media Partner

BERGAMO, Italy and BRESCIA, Italy, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 24 ORE Group, one of the lea…

CLAIRE’S ANNUNCIA UNA CONTINUA ESPANSIONE NEL MERCATO EUROPEO

Con l’apertura di nuovi negozi in Italia e la presenza in oltre 2.100 punti vendita partner, il m…

KEENON Robotics Emerges as Market Leader Once Again with Over 60% Market Share

SHANGHAI, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — KEENON Robotics, a global leader in cutting-edge service …

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl