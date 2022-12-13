Astronergy goes ahead in carbon neutrality

Dicembre 13, 2022

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — For continuous devotions in photovoltaic cell & module production tech and process advancement and in pushing ahead carbon neutrality, two distinguished awards were granted to Astronergy at a conference recently.

Convened by the China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA), the conference Astronergy attended was an annual grand gathering of China’s PV industry players.

Jack Shengyong Zhou – Astronergy product tech service director, shared Astronergy’s solid actions and rich gains in green supply chain management, product carbon footprint accounting, product carbon footprint offset and other aspects in recent years in combination with actual data at one of the seminars on carbon footprint and carbon neutrality of PV products.

Given the present global current of carbon neutrality, energy crisis and cost reduction of PV, Zhou added that global PV industry needs to usher in greater and greener development in the future to depress and offset PV industry’s carbon emission growth trend.

As an intelligent manufacturing enterprise focusing on PV cells & PV modules and a national green supply chain enterprise, Astronergy has continuously improved the efficiency of its modules, Zhou said.

All Astronergy modules have adopted large-sized silicon wafers. And thinner silicon wafers, fluorine-free backsheets, lead-free ribbons, and dealcoholized silica gel have been promoted in module production process to achieve win-win economic and ecological benefits and create higher value for customers in a sustainable way.

Giving priority to the use of environmentally friendly materials, and in combination with the strategy of “zero carbon factory”, Astronergy is always working to comprehensively reduce the carbon emissions and energy consumption of ASTRO series module products, to serve and help create a better and greener future with environmentally friendly products.

Taking green and sustainable development as a long-term strategic plan, Astronergy aims to along a solid pace to depress its carbon emission indicators by 15% compared to this year by the end of 2023. And it will also pour forces into decreasing energy consumption by 9%.

What’s more, plans such as the qualification of ISO 14064 system, the qualification of clean production system, new zero carbon plant and zero carbon system are also in continuous advancement.

