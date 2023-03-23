app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Astronergy – popular in markets, top in brand

Marzo 23, 2023

HANGZHOU, China, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On March 23, EUPD Research awarded Astronergy the ‘TOP Brand PV 2023’ seal for the German market at Key Energy – an important energy transition expo in Europe. This win made the Astronergy booth the core of the show, demonstrating Astronergy’s bright performance in the German market and European region.

Globally recognized as a leading certification body within the PV industry, EUPD Research has over 20 years of experience in measuring and analyzing installer and end-user brand awareness. The ‘TOP Brand PV’ awarded by it enjoys a high reputation and great recognition in the PV industry.

Recognizing Astronergy as a Top Brand in the PV module category, the seal was presented by Daniel Fuchs, Vice President of EUPD Research, to Isabella Ni, Global Marketing Director of Astronergy.

The German market is highly competitive, said Markus A.W. Hoehner, President & CEO, EUPD Research, Astronergy’s qualification on TOP Brand PV is a great certification that it has successfully convinced local installers again in brand awareness, distribution and customers’ recommendation.

Based on a survey conducted by EUPD Research and data from Astronergy, Germany has become the first over-1GW shipment overseas market of Astronergy in 2022.  And at the end of February this year, 154.4MWdc ASTRO N5 TOPCon PV Modules finished their journey to Germany and were ready to materialize Europe’s biggest TOPCon PV plant in Döllen (Brandenburg), that’s a huge support for Astronergy to gain the TOP Brand title.

The TOP Brand title is a recognition of our comprehensive strength, said Isabella at the awarding ceremony. In the future, she added, we will continue to provide high-quality products and services to make Astronergy the best choice for more installers, distributors, and customers, and make more efforts for the sustainable development of Germany.

Pioneered in mass production of n-type TOPCon PV Modules, Astronergy’s expertise in R&D, production and sales of high-efficiency crystalline silicon PV cells and PV modules has seen its growing influence worldwide. In 2023, Astronergy will keep its insistence on TOPCon PV cell tech and work to achieve a module production of 48GW.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2039105/Daniel_Fuchs_right__Vice_President_EUPD_Research_presents_TOP_Brand_PV.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/astronergy–popular-in-markets-top-in-brand-301779912.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

SNAI – MotoGP: Bagnaia è ancora il grande favorito. Stessa quota per titolo e vittoria a Portimao: Pecco a 1,85

(Adnkronos) – Con il GP del Portogallo inizia la stagione sulle due ruote, con il pilota della Du…

United Nations Development Programme Collaborates with Infosys Public Services to Implement Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite

Deployment of state-of-the-art, integrated platform is a key component of UNDP’s new digital corp…

Giovanni Esposto, “Lavatutto da Gio”:“Ogni macchia richiede il suo lavaggio”

(Adnkronos) – La curiosità e la passione per la pulizia ha fatto nascere e poi crescere un’attivi…

FII Institute Announces Featured Speakers for Global PRIORITY Summit in Miami

The speakers represent a diverse and highly motivated group chosen to address the world’s most pr…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl