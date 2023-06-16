app-menu Social mobile

Astronergy receives Ariel Re’s first Gold ‘Trust Mark’ for its exceptional PV product quality

Giugno 16, 2023

MUNICH, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On June 15, 2023, Ariel Re awarded its first Gold ‘Trust Mark’ Award to Astronergy to recognize 5 years of continuous partnership, exceptional solar manufacturing quality, and consistently surpassing industry standards. This award was presented to Astronergy at the Intersolar Europe 2023 Exhibition in Munich, Germany, where Astronergy became the first company to be granted this standard from Ariel Re.

Astronergy was originally the first Photovoltaics (PV) company to offer a PV module performance guarantee and five years ago partnered with Ariel Re, specialists in providing long-term technology performance insurance for the clean energy market.

“With Ariel Re’s support, Astronergy customers can choose to insure the PV module performance guarantee or the PV system loss of revenue, with customized and innovative solutions based on specific project needs,” said Jack Zhou, Head of Astronergy Global Product Management.

Jan Napiorkowski, Global Head of Clean Energy at Ariel Re, commented, “Both sides have worked together to develop effective solutions to meet the needs of Astronergy’s client base needs. Astronergy’s superior product quality and reliability management are a great fit for Ariel Re and our disciplined underwriting practices”.

Zhou added that customers will not only benefit from Astronergy’s high quality PV modules, but also from Ariel Re’s long-term warranty which will ensure all our customers receive long-lasting benefits.

About Ariel Re:

Ariel Re offers innovative insurance and reinsurance solutions and services through our offices in Bermuda, London, and Hong Kong, meeting the business needs of a diverse client base. Ariel Re operates principally through Syndicate 1910 in London and also offers access to Lloyd’s Europe via Syndicate 5336.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2103593/Jack_Zhou__right__Head_Astronergy_Global_Product_Management_receives_gold.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/astronergy-receives-ariel-res-first-gold-trust-mark-for-its-exceptional-pv-product-quality-301852812.html

