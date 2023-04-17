Astronergy to offer 200MW TOPCon modules to Romania energy group

app-menu Social mobile

Aprile 17, 2023

HANGZHOU, China, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Contract on 200MW ASTRO N n-type TOPCon PV modules was signed between Astronergy and EXIMPROD GRUP – one of Romania’s most competitive energy sector players, after the visit of EXIMPROD GRUP delegation to Astronergy Haining Manufacturing Base on April 6.

EXIMPROD GRUP is an energy-related design, manufacturing, and project development professional. The group’s delegation visited Astronergy PV Testing Center and PV cell and PV module workshops, strict testing and intelligent manufacturing process give them a great impression of Astronergy’s frontier R&D and production capacities.

According to the contract signed between the two sides, 200MW TOPCon modules will be used in the construction of the group’s five solar projects in Romania. The first batch of the TOPCon PV modules will be shipped starting in June this year.

That’s the initial cooperation between us and Astronergy, said the EXIMPROD GRUP delegation, we look forward to a successful collaboration with Astronergy and fulfill our commitment to sustainable energy.

The 200MW order certifies the strength of our TOPCon tech, said Samuel Zhang, CMO at Astronergy. Welcome everyone to come to our global headquarters in Haining for in-depth visits and for understanding the whole sophisticated and intelligent process of our TOPCon modules, he added.

“We’re confident that our TOPCon PV modules are the better choice for most of the possible application scenarios and glad to see our TOPCon modules go on their journey to take effect and generate more green power for locals”, said Samuel.

Since the three huge TOPCon orders totalling over 1.1GW for Australia, Brazil and Germany, Astronergy ace TOPCon tech has continuously attracted the attention of demanders. This time, ASTRO N TOPCon modules caught the fancy of the EXIMPROD GRUP delegation from Romania, Astronergy moves forward on the way to practice its slogan of ‘For A Greener World’.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2055404/Samuel_Zhang__left__CMO_Astronergy_poses_a_photo_Mihai_Manole.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2055403/EXIMPROD_GRUP_delegation_visits_Astronergy_PV_cell_workshop.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/astronergy-to-offer-200mw-topcon-modules-to-romania-energy-group-301798688.html

