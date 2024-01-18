app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Atradius Bonding is now Atradius Surety

Gennaio 18, 2024

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ –The Bonding division of Atradius is renamed to Atradius Surety. The change is effective as of 2 January and is based on market research and a survey with the business showing that Surety is a more competitive and internationally recognised term.

The name change will not affect the product terms used in local languages. The only change will be the logo.

The rebrand will not have any effect on customers and partners. Our mission remains the same: to help our customers secure their performance and boost their business by offering tailor-made surety bond solutions that fit their needs.

About AtradiusAtradius is a global provider of credit insurance, surety, collections and information services, with a strategic presence in over 50 countries. The products offered by Atradius protect companies around the world against the default risks associated with selling goods and services on credit. Atradius is a member of GCO, one of the leading companies in the Spanish insurance sector and one of the largest credit insurers in the world. You can find more information online at https://group.atradius.com 

Atradius Group Website

Connect with Atradius on Social Media

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/712156/4499298/Atradius_Logo.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2320608/Atradius_Surety_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/atradius-bonding-is-now-atradius-surety-302038023.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

QVC Italia certificata UNI/PdR 125:2022 per la parità di genere

(Adnkronos) – L’azienda ha ricevuto la certificazione UNI/ PdR 125:2022, unico standard in Italia…

inGroup festeggia un 2023 da record e l’ottavo anniversario sulla storica “Elevate Cruise”.

Quasi 700 Membri del Club stanno festeggiando insieme a bordo della nave MSC Virtuosa SAN JUAN, P…

Atradius Bonding è ora Atradius Surety

AMSTERDAM, 18 gennaio 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Atradius ha deciso di cambiare il nome della divisione…

Coppa del Mondo di Biathlon

(Adnkronos) – Dopo 4 anni, Südtirol Home viene rimontata per il grande evento sportivo Milano, 1…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI