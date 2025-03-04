Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Auden Techno Corp. Unveils 6G NTN & O-RAN Innovations at MWC 2025

4 Marzo 2025

TAIPEI, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Leading the Satellite-Terrestrial Convergence with First-of-Its-Kind Technologies

As the global race toward 6G and Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) intensifies, Auden Techno Corp. (3138-TW) is stepping up with breakthrough advancements in O-RAN high-power radio units (RU), next-generation satellite terminals, and cutting-edge NTN solutions.

At MWC 2025, the company will showcase industry-first technologies designed to reshape satellite and terrestrial communication. Attendees can experience these innovations at Hall 5, 5L31MR (Meeting Room) and 5A61 (Taiwan Pavilion).

Satellite Communication Is No Longer a Future Vision—It’s Happening Now

The shift from 5G to 6G is accelerating as 3GPP’s Release 17 and 18 bring satellite connectivity into mainstream telecom standards. The industry is moving toward:

With four decades of RF and antenna expertise, Auden is at the forefront of this transformation, pioneering compact, high-efficiency User Terminal (UT) solutions that reduce cost, size, and power consumption. Leveraging Taiwan’s semiconductor and ICT leadership, Auden is accelerating the adoption of ESA (Electronically Steered Antennas) for global-scale satellite connectivity.

What’s New at MWC 2025? Industry-First Innovations That Matter

Auden’s latest developments are designed for real-world impact, addressing key industry challenges in power efficiency, integration, and performance:

Meet the Future at MWC 2025

The convergence of satellite and terrestrial networks is no longer a theoretical concept—it’s happening now. Auden Techno Corp. is leading the charge, creating a seamless, high-performance ecosystem for the 6G era.

For more information, visit: https://www.auden.com.tw/en/contact-us/

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2633099/MWC_2025_Auden_Techno_Corp.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/auden-techno-corp-unveils-6g-ntn–o-ran-innovations-at-mwc-2025-302391400.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

Huawei Cloud lancia il Cloud Device per ringiovanire l’innovazione degli operatori

04 Marzo 2025
BARCELLONA, Spagna, 4 marzo 2025 /PRNewswire/ — All’MWC 2025 Huawei Cloud presenterà la sua rivo…

Blue Owl Capital Hires Rosamond Price to Lead EMEA Private Wealth

04 Marzo 2025
NEW YORK, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Blue Owl Capital Inc. (“Blue Owl”) (NYSE: OWL), a leading…

Veeva Commercial Pulse Improves Segmentation and Targeting with Brick-Level HCP Access Data for 21 Countries

04 Marzo 2025
Delivered quarterly, Commercial Pulse is generated from more than 500 million Veeva CRM interacti…

DeepL launches Clarify, introducing groundbreaking interactivity for superior business translations

04 Marzo 2025
“Clarify” brings next-level personalization to DeepL’s Language AI platform, addressinggrowing de…

Iscriviti alla newsletter de
La Ragione

Il meglio della settimana, scelto dalla redazione: articoli, video e podcast per rimanere sempre informato.

    LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

    GUARDA i nostri video

    ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

    REGISTRATI / ACCEDI