app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

AUTOCRYPT Achieves ASPICE CL2 for TEE-Based In-Vehicle Systems Security

Febbraio 2, 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A global leader in automotive cybersecurity and connected mobility technologies, AUTOCRYPT announced its certification for ASPICE Capability Level (CL) 2. One of the very first and few cybersecurity providers to achieve this certification, AUTOCRYPT was recognized for its well-established processes in securing in-vehicle systems and software.

ASPICE, or Automotive Software Process Improvement Capability Determination, is an assessment scale used to evaluate an automotive supplier’s software development and management procedures. It is a de facto standard for continuous improvements in the software supply chain, confirming all components are planned, performed, and managed systematically.

AUTOCRYPT obtained ASPICE CL2 certification for its AutoCrypt IVS-TEE software security platform, a trusted execution environment (TEE) built into application processors. Since the TEE is separated from regular operating systems, it allows applications to run in an isolated and secure environment. As one of the first to integrate TEE into the automotive ecosystem, AUTOCRYPT expects to further strengthen its international partnership network for in-vehicle software security.

“Automotive architecture is transforming rapidly. More and more application processors are built into vehicles to run advanced applications like ADAS, infotainment, and the central communication unit. This makes software security a key determinant of vehicle quality, reliability, and safety,” said Daniel ES Kim, CEO of AUTOCRYPT. “We look forward to integrating cutting-edge security technologies into the automotive supply chain to ensure a reliable and flawless software-defined experience.”

Beyond its usage in securing in-vehicle systems, AutoCrypt IVS-TEE will soon be integrated into security-critical services such as OTA, digital key, and smart EV charging. The solution is now available worldwide for OEMs and tier suppliers.

For more information regarding AUTOCRYPT’s in-vehicle systems security solutions and offerings, contact global@autocrypt.io.

About AUTOCRYPT

AUTOCRYPT is the leading player in automotive and smart mobility security technologies, paving the way for Cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems (C-ITS) and autonomous driving through a multi-layered, holistic approach. Through security solutions for V2X, V2G (including PnC security), in-vehicle systems, and fleet management, AUTOCRYPT ensures that security is prioritized and optimized before vehicles hit the road.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/autocrypt-achieves-aspice-cl2-for-tee-based-in-vehicle-systems-security-301736999.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

PlanetPay365 amplia l’accordo con TicketOne: via alla vendita dei biglietti per concerti e spettacoli

(Adnkronos) – Tutti i più grandi concerti degli artisti nazionali e internazionali che si svolgo…

Investire in immobili: interessanti opportunità nel 2023

(Adnkronos) – Milano, 2 Febbraio 2023. Investire nel mattone rimane una delle attività preferite …

PENNY e AIRC insieme contro il cancro con una nuova campagna #ARROTONDAeDONA e l’iniziativa “Le Arance della salute”

(Adnkronos) – Dal 2 al 12 febbraio nei punti vendita PENNY Cernusco sul Naviglio – 2 febbraio 202…

Mazal Group cresce e ampia i suoi servizi

(Milano, 2/02/2023) – Il gruppo, punto di riferimento nel settore dei servizi finanziari, si prep…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl