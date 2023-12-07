AUTOCRYPT Partners With Hitachi Solutions on V2X and In-Vehicle Systems Security Solutions

Dicembre 7, 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — AUTOCRYPT, an industry-leading automotive cybersecurity and mobility solutions company, announced its partnership with Hitachi Solutions, Ltd., a global IT service provider and system integrator. The two companies have agreed to provide joint offerings and consulting services covering V2X and in-vehicle systems security to Japanese automotive OEMs and tier suppliers.

The two companies already have a history of collaboration; AUTOCRYPT has been offering its V2X security solution with the option of integrating its security library with Hitachi Solution’s V2X Middleware Platform. The formalization of the partnership signifies the continued success of past projects, and seeks to further expand the scope of collaboration beyond V2X to embedded vehicular systems.

As vehicles become increasingly software-defined, cybersecurity for in-vehicle systems has become an integral part of automotive production and regulatory compliance. AUTOCRYPT’s in-vehicle systems security solution helps OEMs exceed cybersecurity requirements with open-source license management, fuzzing, penetration testing, and threat mitigation, while Hitachi Solutions, Ltd. offers a range of compliance consulting that covers all facets of vehicle production. The partnership will provide an optimized range of solutions for both companies’ clients to meet production requirements.

“The Japanese automotive industry is one of the largest in the world and is currently undergoing a major transition to a more electrified and software-defined future,” said AUTOCRYPT’s CEO, Daniel ES Kim. “Through this partnership with Hitachi Solutions, we are excited to offer a more comprehensive V2X and in-vehicle systems security solution with an enhanced support network for our existing and potential clients in Japan.”

As a global leader in automotive cybersecurity, AUTOCRYPT’s goal is not confined to helping clients stay secure and compliant, but to also maximize efficiency by streamlining cybersecurity engineering into the production process. Its newly developed AutoCrypt Security Fuzzer for HIL enables fuzz testing in hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) simulations, greatly reducing vehicle development costs.

To learn more about AUTOCRYPT’s in-vehicle systems security solutions, contact global@autocrypt.io.

About Autocrypt co., Ltd.

AUTOCRYPT is the leading player in automotive cybersecurity and smart mobility technologies. It specializes in the development and integration of security software and solutions for in-vehicle systems, V2X communications, Plug&Charge, and fleet management, paving the way towards a secure and reliable C-ITS ecosystem in the age of software-defined vehicles. AUTOCRYPT also provides management and service platforms for the operators and end users of MaaS, contributing to sustainable and universal mobility.

About Hitachi Solutions, Ltd.

Hitachi Solutions is a core IT company of the Hitachi Group. We deliver products and services of superior value to customers worldwide through key subsidiaries in Asia, the United States and Europe. We have also been providing a variety of solutions globally using cutting-edge digital technologies based on collaborative creation with customers. Together with our partners around the world, we are accelerating Sustainability Transformation (SX) to solve the challenges facing society and business, and contribute to the realisation of a happy society where no one is left behind.

