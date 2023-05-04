app-menu Social mobile

AUTOCRYPT Releases Comprehensive Key Management Solution for Automotive Manufacturing

Maggio 4, 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Automotive cybersecurity and mobility solutions company AUTOCRYPT released a comprehensive key management solution dedicated to the automotive industry. “AutoCrypt KEY” enables OEMs and suppliers to efficiently manage all types of cryptographic keys used for the components of connected and electric vehicles.

Modern vehicles function through communications, including internal communications between ECUs and application processors, and external connections with nearby vehicles, roadside infrastructure, mobile devices, and charging stations. To ensure that all transmitted data are safely encrypted and all connected components can be securely verified, the use of cryptographic keys is essential in establishing trust between vehicle hardware, users, and services.

Based on a robust key management system (KMS), AutoCrypt KEY provides all the key management features needed for automotive production, including symmetric key, asymmetric key, public key infrastructure (PKI), hardware security module (HSM) key storage, Quantum Random Number Generation (QRNG), encryption, certification, and digital signature. Beyond these features, AUTOCRYPT assists OEMs and tier suppliers in establishing an integrated key management framework across the supply chain, maximizing security and efficiency.

“With more and more advanced systems and components, cybersecurity now begins even prior to the automotive assembly line, with more and more component makers utilizing cryptographic keys in the production process,” said Daniel ES Kim, CEO of AUTOCRYPT. “AutoCrypt KEY guides OEMs and suppliers in establishing a secure and efficient key-based security architecture.”

AutoCrypt KEY was most recently adopted by major manufacturers of battery management systems and ADAS. To complement the solution, AUTOCRYPT provides consulting services to clients on regulatory and standard compliance.

For more information regarding AutoCrypt KEY, contact global@autocrypt.io.

About AUTOCRYPT

AUTOCRYPT is the leading player in automotive and smart mobility security technologies, paving the way for Cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems (C-ITS) and autonomous driving through a multi-layered, holistic approach. Through security solutions for V2X, V2G (including PnC security), in-vehicle systems, and fleet management systems, AUTOCRYPT ensures that security is prioritized and optimized before vehicles hit the road.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2069319/AutoCrypt_KEY_Diagram.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/autocrypt-releases-comprehensive-key-management-solution-for-automotive-manufacturing-301815300.html

