Automation Anywhere Announces 2024 Global Partner of the Year Winners

11 Giugno 2024

Global partners recognized for enabling organizations to accelerate intelligent automation transformations

AUSTIN, Texas, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Automation Anywhere, a leader in AI-powered automation solutions, today announced the winners of its Global Partner of the Year Awards presented at the company’s annual Partner Summit.

The annual awards recognize Automation Anywhere partners that have exemplified brilliance and responsibility towards customer success with ingenious solution deployment and have made significant investments in building technical expertise to provide customer support. Global partners awards were presented to partners in the North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA), India, Asia Pacific, and Japan (APJ) regions.

“I am thrilled to congratulate our distinguished partners acknowledged in the 2024 Global Partner of the Year Awards,” said Ben Yerushalmi, senior vice president, global alliances & channels, Automation Anywhere. “The outstanding accomplishments of these organizations span remarkable revenue growth and transformative initiatives to deliver exceptional customer experiences and success for our joint customers. On behalf of Automation Anywhere, we extend our appreciation for your dedication to innovation and delivering impactful AI-powered automation solutions that drive the future of work.”

Partner award categories and winners include:

Partner of the year awards will be issued over the coming months in key regions globally with categories including – Rising Star of the Year, Automation Evangelist of the Year, One Team One Goal and Innovation Solution Partner of the Year.

Automation Anywhere is a leader in AI-powered process automation that puts AI to work across organizations. The company’s Automation Success Platform is powered with specialized AI, generative AI and offers process discovery, RPA, end-to-end process orchestration, document processing, and analytics, with a security and governance-first approach. Automation Anywhere empowers organizations worldwide to unleash productivity gains, drive innovation, improve customer service and accelerate business growth. The company is guided by its vision to fuel the future of work by unleashing human potential through AI-powered automation. Learn more at www.automationanywhere.com.

