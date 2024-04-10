Automation Anywhere Brings Gemini Model-Powered Process Automation to Hundreds of Enterprises on Google Cloud to Support Business Transformation

10 Aprile 2024

– Automation Anywhere now integrates Google Cloud’s Gemini models with its AI-powered automation platform for powerful multimodal use cases including loan underwriting, hospital patient communications, AML and more

LAS VEGAS, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Automation Anywhere, the leader in AI-powered automation, today announced an expanded partnership with Google Cloud to leverage the combined power of generative AI and its own specialized, generative AI automation models to give companies a powerful solution to optimize and transform their business. Automation Anywhere is utilizing Google Cloud’s Gemini models and Vertex AI platform to launch customizable new generative-AI powered solutions, unlocking new value quickly for enterprises across a range of industries. While other automation vendors run their on-prem software on a virtual machine, Automation Anywhere has well over 300 enterprise customers running advanced process automations natively on Google Cloud, enabling customers to put generative AI into action to increase productivity across systems and processes and cost savings.

Automation Anywhere’s industry-first generative AI automation models were developed on top of leading large language models and trained with anonymized metadata from more than 150 million automation processes across thousands of leading enterprise applications and are expected to redefine the future of business process automation. These models have a deep understanding of how work gets done across enterprise applications and give companies the ability to develop and run complex processes and workflows across enterprise applications automatically, first by understanding the work request via natural language, converting natural language inputs into steps, and then dynamically creating new process workflows. Companies have the power now able to automate 40 to 80 percent of their enterprise processes and tasks.

Using Google Cloud’s Gemini models and the advanced capabilities of Vertex AI, Automation Anywhere’s platform now can integrate different types of information from text to code to audio to image and video. This empowers employees to use natural language to request automations across systems, generate personalized content, summarize dense documents and automate workflows without leaving their preferred application. By leveraging pre-trained Google foundation models to ingest large amounts of data, understand content, answer questions, produce outputs and transform those into commands, Automation Anywhere can drive automation at scale, accelerating enterprisewide business transformation, boosting productivity, and freeing up valuable time for employees to work on more strategic priorities.

Automation Anywhere’s platform builds on years of AI work and can create new value for customers by creating multimodal automation use cases:

“Partnering with Google Cloud gave us access to an ecosystem of best-in-class machine learning models, like MedLM for example, a pre-built solution that eases the burden on doctors and healthcare professionals by automating after-visit summaries, reducing manual work and burnout,” said Adi Kuruganti, Chief Product Officer, Automation Anywhere. “This is just one powerful example of how our joint out-of-the-box industry-specific solutions empower people to do their very best work supported by generative AI-powered automation in a safe, responsible AI-based solution.”

“We’re pleased to partner with Automation Anywhere to bring new generative AI capabilities to customers,” said Ritika Suri, Director of Technology Partnerships, Google Cloud. “With Gemini models, Automation Anywhere can enhance experiences across industries, enabling organizations to streamline and simplify many time-consuming tasks.”

Automation Anywhere has been able to better support companies’ business process transformations and reduce manual workloads by up to 40 percent, meanwhile providing nine times the return on investment for automation programs. The Automation Success Platform is available to deploy via the Google Cloud Marketplace.

About Automation AnywhereAutomation Anywhere is the leader in AI-powered process automation that puts AI to work across organizations. The company’s Automation Success Platform is powered with specialized AI, generative AI and offers process discovery, RPA, end-to-end process orchestration, document processing, and analytics, with a security and governance-first approach. Automation Anywhere empowers organizations worldwide to unleash productivity gains, drive innovation, improve customer service and accelerate business growth. The company is guided by its vision to fuel the future of work by unleashing human potential through intelligent automation. Learn more at www.automationanywhere.com.

