AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA PURA VISION MAKES EUROPEAN DEBUT AT 2024 CONCORSO D’ELEGANZA VILLA D’ESTE

CERNOBBIO, Italy, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The award-winning Automobili Pininfarina PURA Vision design concept will make its European debut on the banks of Lake Como, Italy, at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, on 24-26 May 2024.

The Italian luxury brand’s return has been highly anticipated after the Battista pure-electric hyper GT won the coveted Design Award at the 2021 event. A historic achievement, it marked the first time an electric vehicle had ever received such an accolade.

Located against the scenic backdrop of Lake Como and the luxurious Villa d’Este hotel, the show is one of the highlights of the European automotive calendar. It brings together the most exquisite, valuable and influential historic vehicles with the world’s most exciting, daring and creative concept cars.

Attended by discerning clients and collectors from across the world, this globally renowned gathering of cars offers an exclusive first opportunity to experience the PURA Vision concept in Europe.

A bold and dramatic electric Luxury Utility Vehicle (e-LUV) concept, PURA Vision sets the template for the next generation of Automobili Pininfarina models. Already showcasing its influence is the ground-breaking B95, the world’s first pure-electric hyper Barchetta.

Dave Amantea, Chief Design Officer at Automobili Pininfarina, said: “We’re very proud and excited to be bringing PURA Vision home to Italy. This design concept represents the bold future direction of Automobili Pininfarina, and for it to make its European debut at Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este is a wonderful opportunity for us to share our bold future design direction in front of a highly knowledgeable audience.”

Since its public debut at Monterey Car Week last August, PURA Vision has garnered widespread recognition and accolades from around the world. Most notably, it was recently honoured with a prestigious 2024 iF Design Award in recognition of its innovative combination of timeless design and futuristic connected electric luxury.

With its elegant silhouette, dramatic proportions and clean surfacing, PURA Vision expresses Automobili Pininfarina’s PURA design philosophy as it effortlessly transforms the DNA of classic models from Pininfarina SpA’s past to define the future.

PURA Vision represents a unique sculptural statement with its low hood and high fenders inspired by the iconic 1947 Cisitalia – the first vehicle to enter the Museum of Modern Art’s (MoMA) collection in New York. Its show-stopping exterior features bold cab-rear proportions that create an unmistakable presence. PURA Vision’s glasshouse and tri-opening pillarless lounge doors provide unrestricted access to the spacious 2+2 cabin. It draws inspiration from the iconic pillarless design of the Lancia Florida, which was styled by Battista Farina in the Fifties and which sparked the creativity behind the recently unveiled one-off Battista Cinquantacinque.

Exterior jewellery emphasises the attention to detail for which Automobili Pininfarina is renowned. These include a precisely engineered anodised aluminium beltline around the glasshouse, which begins at the windscreen and traces an elegant unbroken arc around PURA Vision.

The sophisticated cabin seamlessly combines handcrafted luxury with the advanced technologies. Soft semi-aniline leather mixes with a signature textile fabric throughout, creating a sense of unparalleled luxury. When required, a central display rises from the console, while speakers in the headrests provide individual sound zones for each occupant. Completing the truly bespoke travelling experience is an integrated wine cooler between the two rear seats, ensuring occupants enjoy contemporary luxury in every sense.

Automobili Pininfarina is based in operational headquarters in Cambiano, Italy, with a commercial office in Munich, Germany, and resourced with a team of experienced automotive executives from luxury and premium car brands. Designed, engineered and produced by hand in Italy, with a focus on designing experiences for the world’s foremost taste makers, all of Automobili Pininfarina’s vehicles embody the PURA design philosophy. This philosophy will also permeate all future production cars, seamlessly blending classic inspiration with cutting-edge technology.

Battista is the most powerful car ever designed and built in Italy and it delivers a level of performance that is unachievable today in any road-legal sports car featuring internal combustion engine technology. Faster than a current Formula 1 race car in its 0 -100 km/h sub-two second sprint, and with 1,900 hp and 2,340 Nm torque on tap, the Battista combines extreme engineering and technology in a zero emissions package. Battista’s 120 kWh battery provides power to four electric motors – one at each wheel – with a combined WLTP range of up to 476 km (U.S. combined EPA: 300 miles) on a single charge. No more than 150 examples of Battista will be individually hand-crafted at the atelier in Cambiano, Italy.

